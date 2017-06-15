Two arrested after attempted armed robbery at Center Market

Police arrested a Winooski couple after a failed attempt to rob the Center Market convenience store in Georgia Monday.

Police say Jacob Robbins, 20, attempted to break into the cash register while the lone store employee was preparing food for Meals on Wheels in the deli area.

When the employee then approached Robbins, he demanded she open the register and give him all the money, a Vermont State Police press release said. She refused, and Robbins brandished a firearm, pointed it in her direction and demanded the money again.

Again, the employee refused, and Robbins ran out of the store to a vehicle waiting in the parking lot, the press release said. Witnesses saw the vehicle speed north on Route 7, attempting to pass other cars en route before being stopped by St. Albans City police.

The store employee’s description of Robbins, who she said was wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt, matched that

of the male in the vehicle. Megan Russell, 25, was also in the car along with the couple’s one-year-old son, police said.

Robbins and Russell were arrested and cited with attempted assault and robbery and were scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on Tuesday morning.

“This investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pursued as the investigation unfolds,” VSP wrote.

Also on Monday, Colchester Police arrested Robbins in connection with two more armed robberies of convenience stores on Colchester’s Roosevelt Highway: One at Maplefields on May 30 and another at Champlain Farms Shell on June 9, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the armed robbery in Georgia is asked to contact VSP at 524-5993 or anonymously online at www.vtips.info or by texting “CRIMES” (274637) to keyword “VTIPS.”