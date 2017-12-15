’Twas a merry night in Milton

’Twas the night of the ninth, when all through the town
Miltonians had assembled; they had gathered ’round.
The community band stood playing their songs,
In hopes the music would make the wait seem less long.
The children were bundled in their little snow suits,
And despite the lacking white, they still wore their boots.
For Christmas time was here, and it was time to see
The fifth annual lighting of the community tree.
St. Nick was there, too, his cheeks both a-rosy
Greeting young and old in his red suit so cozy.
The jolly ol’ elf, with his full beard of white
Made the holiday spirit in those present alight.
From the front of the crowd, Karlo Salminen sang.
Leading the people in carols, his voice proudly rang.
The harks and heralds were projected with glee
Thanks to the mic from Milton Scout Pack 4-3.
The temps were above-freezing, but all could agree
Cocoa was still yummy from Hillside Creamery.
Especially paired with Madeleine’s cookies so sweet
Because everyone needs the occasional treat.
As 7 drew near, the crowd drew in closer
To hear our thanks before the night was over.
Because a tree isn’t lit without a community’s help
And the Indy is grateful; our words were heartfelt.
So thanks to Don Turner, both father and son
And Bub Cross, Allen Densmore and Tony Lauzon.
Thanks Bill Sawyer, Ernie Pomerleau and more
Like Milton Rental, for making all this less a chore.
Thanks also to Kym and Ben, the best little elves
Who make events merry just being themselves.
Thanks to all who brought ornaments to trim our boughs
Like the Taylors, whose extra baubles are now ours.
In the countdown from five, you could feel the excitement
For the tree was ready for its primetime en-lightment.
Kaylee plugged in the cord and heard all the cheers
The tree was lit; Christmas time was now here.
The red bulbs shone such a beautiful cherry
That rivaled Rudolph’s nose, they were so merry.
All it needed was a simple dusting of snow
To really show off how those lights did glow.
The only thing missing was that lighted mixer
That some had wished had gotten there quicker.
But when it rounded the bend, the cheers rang out
Since being thankful is what this holiday’s about.
So happy Christmas, Milton! May it be filled with joy
May Santa bring gifts for all the good girls and boys.
Seeing your support was such a wonderful sight
Thank you, Milton, for making our holiday bright.