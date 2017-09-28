Trustees launch communications committee

With two recent additions to the Milton School Board, trustees reorganized their committee assignments last week, simultaneously adding a communications group.

The latter committee, aimed at increasing dialogue between the board and community, tacks onto the historic facilities, finance, policy and negotiation teams.

“[The goal] is to try to figure out a way to get information to people,” board vice-chairwoman Cathy Vadnais said. “And also to get an idea of what people want.”

Vadnais will sit on the committee, along with new appointees Mike Joseph and Greg Burbo.

This summer, residents repeatedly questioned the district and board’s transparency, demanding they be more open about the decisions they make and why.

While Vadnais said this is good reason to initiate the committee now, the idea isn’t new. Her push to add the committee began when she joined the board in 2014, she said.

Another reason is low community turnout during budget season, trustees said. Last year, the board held a Saturday budget community social, weekday public forum and numerous budget-oriented meetings.

With single-digit attendance, trustees sent a budget to ballot that residents confirmed was too high. Since, the board has expressed repeated interest in finding ways to get budget information out to parents and non-parents alike.

For last spring’s budget revote, a few parents and superintendent Ann Bradshaw formed a “budget task force” to get people to the polls. Vadnais said trustees want to expand that work.

The committee’s first meeting date it yet to be determined, but trustees are aiming for the first week of October, they said at last Thursday’s meeting.

Vadnais said the committee’s first meeting will be an informal gathering to narrow its goals and steps for accomplishing said targets.

As such, Vadnais wants a few passionate community members be part of the committee’s core group, which will meet periodically on days other than regularly scheduled board meetings. All other residents are welcome to join the meetings, she said.

The latter is also applicable to other board committee meetings, which are held in public session. Each group discusses its assigned topic in depth and then brings proposals to the full board during bi-monthly Monday meetings for approval.

Vadnais also sits on the finance committee with chairwoman Lori Donna and trustee Rae Couillard. The facilities group includes Donna and Burbo, and Couillard and Joseph will debate policy.

For negotiations, there are three separate teams. Come 2018-19 contract talks, Joseph, Donna and Couillard will handle administrators’ agreements. Burbo will join them for faculty talks. Donna, Burbo and Vadnais will negotiate support staff contracts.

At last Thursday’s meeting, longer-standing trustees decided to stay in their current negotiation roles, and Burbo and Joseph will shadow their work until the next round of negotiations begin in October.

Vadnais said the new communications group is up to its task.

“The timing is right,” she said. “We’ve got the right people. We’re ready to do this.”