Trustees choose Milton Public Library director

Come May, Milton Public Library will have a new figure at its helm.

Trustees recently extended a contract to Fredericksburg, Va. resident Susan Larson, who has a vast background in journalism, libraries and visits to Vermont. She’s expected to start May 1.

“Everything that we wanted in a director, she was and is,” library trustee chairwoman Jen Dooley said.

Former director Meghan Bellavance ended her almost three-year career at the library on March 31 to spend more time with her baby. After a six-week maternity leave last October, Bellavance returned to Bombardier Drive but soon realized a part-time job better suited her new role as a mom, Dooley explained.

After revamping the director’s job description in mid-February, Dooley said trustees received nine résumés over a three-week span and interviewed five candidates from around the region.

Trustees were immediately wowed when sitting down with Larson, who’s a “can-do kind of person,” Dooley said.

Around Fredericksburg, Larson is a part-time adult and children’s services librarian and maintains Fredericksburg Today, an online news website she created in 2014. Her library experience dates back about 15 years, she said, noting her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and master’s in library and information science.

The link between her two professions, she said, is her passion to gather and disseminate information.

At a prior library, Larson also served as youth services manager, branch manager, online services manager and manager of the grants and funding research center. Her online and digital experience distinguished her from other candidates, Dooley said.

Trustees wanted someone to further bring the library into the 21st century, Dooley added.

“We wanted somebody who saw the future of libraries as we do as a community place and not just a repository of books and really embrace the digital side of libraries,” Dooley said.

When Larson saw the post, she knew it was the right job for her. She shares a similar outlook as Dooley, saying she wants to work with the board and library staff to further develop the space.

“Our goal would be to bring together the best of physical and digital resources to create a welcoming place that will be a community hub where we can promote literacy, promote access and provide lifelong learning,” Larson said.

First on her to-do list is getting to know the people of Milton. Having a community presence is important in her new role, she said. She plans to attend town events and meetings and to volunteer, learning people’s ideas for the library along the way.

Once she gets her footing, Larson will begin to break ground on matching the library’s online appearance with its physical presence, she said. Part of the digital age, she noted, is accommodating customers who strictly visit the library online.

Back in Fredericksburg, Larson became a hub of the community through her online news site, Dooley noted. Now, trustees are excited to give Milton that same experience.

The new director has visited Vermont for the past 10 years with her family, and she knew she’d like to live here someday.

“I’ve long loved Vermont, the outdoor lifestyle, the care for the environment and the lifestyle culture people that I’ve met,” she said.

This time, though, Larson is packing up her belongings and her horse named Calvin Klein for good. Her dream, she said, is finally coming true.

Larson hopes to settle in Milton so she can fully engage with the community, but her housing search is still underway.

“I’d be there today if I could,” she said.