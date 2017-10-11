Trick or treat –– with a twist

Instead of going door to door this Halloween, Milton kids can go trunk to trunk.

Milton Recreation Department is hosting an inaugural “Trunk-or-Treat” event in Bombardier Park West, where local businesses and organizations will park their vehicles with Halloween treat-filled trunks.

“We’re really excited about this new event, and we encourage people to come out and join the fun,” recreation coordinator Kym Duchesneau said.

The Oct. 27 gathering will happen alongside the department’s fifth annual Pumpkins in the Park event from 6 to 8 p.m., where children and families can bring their own pumpkins for carving. Stencils, decorations and carving tools are provided, Duchesneau added.

For the trunk-or-treat, attendees can go car to car for free, picking up a treat from each along the way. Treats will include candy and other tangible gifts — possibly a toothbrush or two from local dentists, combating the cavity-prone holiday.

As of last Friday, local businesses signed up included Cosmo’s Cuts, Timberlane Dental Group, Milton Youth Lacrosse, Milton Rescue, Milton PTA, Milton Chiropractic, TD Bank, the Milton Firefighters Association, Vermont Federal Credit Union and Milton Dental. Up to eight more have expressed interest, Duchesneau said, nearing rec’s 20-organization goal.

PTA member Kim Rayl was instrumental in getting the idea off the ground, Duchesneau said. After seeing trunk-or-treats in other communities, Milton parents got talking.

“We’re always trying to evolve and change,” Duchesneau said. “Sometimes, existing events will morph into something else. We’re striving to listen to community members and other organizations when they come to us with ideas.”

Like Pumpkins in the Park, the new activity aims to bring the community together, Duchesneau said. Plus, she added, not all Milton neighborhoods are ideal for trick-or-treating: Some families either don’t live in neighborhoods or live where houses are too spread out.

Rayl, who has two young sons, said she lives on a private road not suited for trick-or-treating. Often, her family goes to other towns with more populated neighborhoods Halloween night.

Because rec’s event is held the Friday before Halloween, families may still bring their young ones out for the traditional trick-or-treating experience Tuesday, Rayl said. But Trunk-or-Treat stresses community involvement, she added.

Each business is bringing 200 pre-packaged treats, and if attendees extend past that, then the PTA will bring reinforcements.

The PTA’s decorated truck will also reflect its fall book fair theme: the Wild West. It’ll also have a photo booth set up for families to capture their spooky night.

In support of the nationwide Teal Pumpkin Project, painted pumpkins will also be visible around the park, signaling allergy-free treats like stickers, pencils or, in the true spirit of Halloween, plastic vampire fangs.

Trunk-or-treaters are encouraged to dress up in their best Halloween costumes: ghosts, goblins, wizards, witches and all.

Pumpkin-carvers will also be judged for funniest, most creative and scariest carving designs.

If all goes well, Duchesneau said the event could become annual. Next year, she said rec might also open the event up to more than just local businesses and organizations.

“Some of the best times in Milton seem to be when people come together as a community, so I really appreciate that sort of feeling from the town,” Rayl said.

If your local organization or business would like to decorate a trunk, register at miltonvt.org/recreation or contact Kym Duchesneau at kduchesneau@town.milton.vt.us.