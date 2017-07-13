Treks in person and in books

By Susan Larson

Director, Milton Public Library

Over the July 4th weekend, I made my first trek to the summit of Camel’s Hump. There were hikers who bypassed me on the way up and down. That may have been partly due to age and fitness, but it also may have been due to my style of hiking. I call it the Annie Dillard style.

In her 1975 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek,” Dillard keenly observes and records her year along Tinker Creek in Virginia. I first read it by listening to the book on cassette tape, borrowed from a public library in the 1990s. I was spellbound by Dillard’s intense, poetic descriptions of what she saw. I read the book, too, but loved even more hearing Dillard’s words read aloud. I began to look differently at the natural world around me. I began to notice.

I borrowed the tapes frequently over the years, until the set was worn and withdrawn from the system. Just last month while ordering books for Milton Public Library, I discovered it had been produced on CD. We now have a set at the library, joining the already owned book.

As I hiked Camel’s Hump, I took time to notice the bird songs, the transitions in flora and fauna as the altitude changed the ecosystem, the ways the streams pooled and jumped down the rocks, the pockets of intense pine fragrance. At the summit, I saw for the first time in my life arctic-alpine vegetation. It’s rare, fragile, endangered, protected and beautiful.

Naturalist John Muir wrote, “Most people are on the world, not in it …” Through her book “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek,” Annie Dillard taught me to be in the world. There are other authors who echo that.

“Following Atticus” by Tom Ryan chronicles the author’s hikes with his miniature schnauzer, Atticus M. Finch, of all New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot peaks. There are 48 of them. More than mountain conquests, it’s the story of transformation that comes from seeing the world in a new way.

Bill McKibben examines the impact of human intervention on place as he walks through Vermont’s Green Mountains and Champlain Valley to New York’s Adirondacks. He records it in his book “Wandering Home.”

Bill Bryson’s “A Walk in the Woods” is a comedic account of his trek along the Appalachian Trail. “Distance changes utterly when you take the world on foot,” Bryson writes. His, too, is a transformational experience.

Bryson began his hiking adventure with no experience. You don’t have to. We’ve added Backpacker magazine’s 2017 “The Complete Guide to Backpacking” to Milton Public Library’s collection. It covers everything, including equipment, navigation, battling bugs, hiking in the rain, choosing a campsite, camp cooking, first aid and what to do if you’re lost.

Whatever your choice of hiking adventure, we can find you a book to inform, educate or entertain.

Then, as Edward Abbey said, “May your trails be crooked, winding, lonesome, dangerous, leading to the most amazing view. May your mountains rise into and above the clouds.”