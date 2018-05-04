Milton residents led the way in the 40th Annual Sap Run held in St. Albans on April 29, 2018 as part of the Vermont Maple Festival. Brenton Towne (above) was the top overall finisher on the day with a time of 49:50.9. Tim Richmond (left) was second overall finishing a little over five minutes back of Towne and was first in his division (M 40-49). Brett Macy (right) finished in the top five in his division (M 50-59), while the top female finisher for Milton was Amanda Stevens, who place ninth in her division (F 30-39) with a time of 1:13:38.5. Overall Milton was very well-represented!

Photos by Josh Kaufmann.