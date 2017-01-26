Town seeks info on missing, damaged signs

Georgia town officials are seeking any information on the recent blitz of street sign thefts.

“Dozens and dozens” of signs, including stop signs, were vandalized or stolen last weekend, town administrator Mike McCarthy told the selectboard Monday night. Mailboxes around town also sustained damage.

Strangely, he said, no one called to report the crimes to the town or to nearby police agencies. McCarthy learned similar activity occurred in Milton, though police there had no leads on Monday.

McCarthy estimated the thefts amounted to upward of $3,000 in damage and he expects the cost to rise as the town finds more vandalism.

“They’re not just damaged, they’re gone,” he said, noting entire posts were ripped from the ground.

The town filed an insurance claim Monday, and the board authorized payment of the $1,000 deductible required to cover the unexpected damage. Officials are working to quickly replace critical markers like stop signs but ask the public to report any suspicious activity that may have been witnessed over the weekend.

“That was a tough thing this weekend,” McCarthy said.

“It’s definitely a public safety concern,” selectboard chairman Chris Letourneau added.