Town follows regional dispatch talk

Milton town officials attended a meeting last week laying out the results of a countywide study to create a regionalized dispatch center, which aims to improve emergency response time.

The study, performed by California consulting firm Deltawrx, looks to dispatch first responders in a timelier manner. Currently, an average 90-second delay exists between a 911 call and dispatching units, consultant Don Denning said.

“Our goal in emergency dispatch is to get the right equipment to the right place in the least amount of time,” he said.

The company’s lengthy presentation laid out three separate phases of getting the center running. The first phase relies on Burlington buying in to the idea, along with one or two other communities. Once up and running, more communities could join.

Eventually, five dispatchers would be on duty at all times. One would be allocated specifically for Burlington police, who Denning said has the highest call volume.

At certain times, some towns have as few as one dispatcher working. With five available, the dispatchers could better prioritize callers, Denning added.

For Milton rescue and fire chief Don Turner, Deltawrx’s proposed timeline to enact the plan – a vote on Town Meeting Day 2018 to operate by that July – seems a bit too accelerated.

“I respect that they made it aggressive so things will happen in the amount of time, because in five years, we could still be talking about it,” Turner said.

Talks of regionalizing dispatch dates back several decades. In 1998, Colchester took over Milton dispatch due to budget constraints. If Colchester decides to regionalize, Milton will have to decide between following, joining an alternate dispatch center such as St. Albans or bringing the operation back to Milton.

The final decision will likely depend on costs, Turner said.

For now, attendees from the nine towns – Milton, Colchester, South Burlington, Shelburne, Essex, Williston, Burlington, Winooski and Richmond– were sent back to their respective towns to discuss the matter with selectboards and decide if they want to be part of the plan moving forward.

Milton Selectboard vice-chairman Ken Nolan was among an outspoken crowd at the meeting last week. Like Turner, the looming questions of funding and governance struck importance to him.

Deltawrx proposed creating an advisory committee of police, fire and rescue chiefs overseen by an executive board of town and city managers and within a union municipal district.

While Turner was concerned about having direct communication with the center’s eventual executive director, Nolan wanted to ensure the town would have a say in what it would pay for the service instead of just being sent a bill.

Because of the Colchester-Milton partnership, Nolan also expressed concern about Milton’s presence on the advisory board.

Plan organizer Aaron Frank, Colchester CFO and assistant town manager, recognized Milton could do in-house dispatch again, but said this new effort could use Milton’s long-term financial and capital commitment.

A joint survey committee will determine who will comprise the advisory committee. Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission’s executive director Charlie Baker, who is spearheading the effort, sent a letter to selectboards last week, asking members to appoint one person to the joint committee.

Turner said it’s important that Milton town manager Donna Barlow Casey, who also attended the meeting, talk with emergency service personnel and make the best decision for Milton, not necessarily Colchester and Milton.

Though detailed data and costs aren’t yet available, some specifics are.

The consultants expected the plan could reduce the current 45 full-time dispatchers in the county to 38. This could be achieved through attrition, as dispatch already has an 8 percent annual turnover rate, consultants said. Some dispatchers, they noted, may choose not to join the regional center.

This center would become the third PSAP, or public service answering center, in the county, adding to Shelburne and Williston. The system would better manage incidents and dispatch units more efficiently and effectively, Deltawrx said.

The structure would be similar to Colchester-Milton’s operation today, Colchester officials said. Milton residents can call their department’s landline at any time, but a recorded message directs them to Colchester dispatch after hours.

In the new system, a Milton caller’s message would go the regional PSAP, which would dispatch whichever unit is closest to the incident with the most adequate equipment.

The new system would eliminate a step in the 911 call process: The call center would no longer directly call local PDs but immediately dispatch first responders over the radio.

Those delays could mean the difference between saving someone from a heart attack, or not, Denning said.

Keeping public safety in mind, town officials are continuing to mull over the prospect of throwing their name in the hat of towns to move forward.

Nolan said the selectboard will discuss the topic in more depth at an upcoming meeting.

Even though many details need to be nailed down and quickly, Turner is looking forward to future discussions as well.

“I’m very supportive of continuing to develop this and explore this to get all the information we need to know established,” Turner said.