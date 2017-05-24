Town finance director resigns

After 10 months on the job, Milton’s finance director has tendered her resignation.

Sarah Macy’s last day will be June 2, she confirmed last week. She’ll start as Essex’s assistant finance director in mid-July.

Macy is the third high-ranking town official to resign in as many months. Town manager Donna Barlow Casey left in March, and her No. 2 – Erik Wells,

director of administration – left in February.

Macy’s staffer, Amie Paquette, has also tendered her resignation, reducing the finance department from five to three staff.

Macy said she wasn’t actively seeking a new job. Essex joint municipal

manager Pat Scheidel said Essex essentially created the position for Macy as part of a succession plan for finance director Lauren Morrisseau, who plans to retire in a few years. She’ll also fulfill some duties vacated by Essex’s retiring town accountant, Scheidel said.

Despite her excitement, Macy said the decision was “one of the most excruciating” she’s ever made since she’s invested in Milton’s success. Macy was instrumental in sorting out town finances and, recently, submitting a timely request for a tax increment financing project, acting town manager Don Turner said.

Macy will continue on as a TIF consultant for $38.46 hourly, her rate of pay as finance director, Turner said.

“This is the Don and Sarah dream team, and it’s really hard to give that up,” Macy said last week.

Turner agreed, saying he wouldn’t have volunteered as acting manager had Macy not strengthened the town’s financial foundation.

“It’s a loss for our community,” he said.

Macy was the town’s first finance director hire with the position’s new job description, which required more experience and education and offered a higher salary. Macy made $80,000; she was recently upped to $100,000 after taking on some of Wells’ duties, Turner said.

An Essex High School graduate, Macy said her new job will afford more time with her 4-year-old son, Cooper, as she won’t have to staff selectboard meetings, build the town and village budgets or supervise employees.

“It does feel a little bit like a homecoming to me, but at the same time, I feel like I’m abandoning the town of Milton,” she said. “If I had one superpower, it would be to clone myself.”

The town has already advertised Macy’s and Paquette’s positions. Moving forward, Turner said the town will likely hire someone in the short-term to fulfill some of Macy’s essential duties.

“It’s already a skeleton crew here, so it’s not going to be an easy task,” Turner said.

“We can’t let us go back, and that’s a priority,” he continued, noting the town’s finance operations. “We have to get these positions filled in a timely manner.”

Selectboard chairman Darren Adams said the departures don’t come at an ideal time, especially given the town manager hiring process. For his part, Turner hasn’t decided whether he’ll apply for the position. The application closes this Thursday.

Adams said as the fiscal year comes to a close, department heads will need to be extra vigilant about spending.

Both he and Turner noted municipal finance is a unique field with different challenges and skillsets than for private sector accounting.

Turner also has concerns about employee recruitment and retention, especially given the turnover rate of late. In the last six years, every department head has turned over – some up to three times – excepting fire, rescue and police.

Turner said one reason for this could be the selectboard’s reputation of being “very hard to work for,” both in recent years and historically.

In his eight weeks in the interim role, Turner said staff are stressed at selectboard meetings since they “don’t feel respected, and they don’t feel like they’re valued,” he said.

“I’m going to do everything I can in this role to change that dynamic,” he continued. “Milton is very fortunate to have good people.”

Adams understands staff might feel that way, but the board’s goal is providing oversight, he said.

“Both the staff and the board, generally speaking, are on the same side of trying to make it better for everybody in town, but that does come with a degree of conflict and confrontation at times,” Adams said. “But we I think are always willing to listen to staff members to try to make the whole process better.”

Turner also said the town’s administrative code is too strict and applies policies unevenly. He thinks it doesn’t create a culture “to attract professionals such as Sarah to work in this environment and to stay, and that’s a concern,” he said.

Adams suggested another factor in turnover could be simply that Milton hires talented people. Barlow Casey now runs Vermont’s Natural Resources Board, which administers Act 250; Wells is the communications director for Burlington School District.

“They’re the people that everybody’s after, and we’re just in a much more competitive marketplace right now,” he said.

Turner suggested the board and department heads plan a retreat or training to come together on a vision for the town.

“It is a great place, and every one of the board members has that same feeling,” he said. “It’s just figuring out how we move so this board and future boards are working in unison with their leadership and moving the town forward.”

Macy said Milton’s potential is only limited by the town’s own choices.

“We can accomplish anything and everything we set out to accomplish. This is an amazing place,” she said. “There is work to be done in Milton, and it’s getting done one step at a time.”