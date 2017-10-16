Town announces death of selectboard chairman

Georgia Selectboard chairman Chris Letourneau, who led the board since 2014, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Friday, Oct. 13, the town announced Monday morning. He was 51.

Letourneau was elected to the board upon his first run in 2012, and he was named vice-chairman that year. He served as chairman for the last three years.

“Chris placed an extraordinarily high priority on the values of family and community and served Georgia with a blend of enthusiasm and pride,” the town said in a statement.

Letourneau is survived by his wife of 29 years, Cheryl – Georgia’s town clerk – and their four children and two grandchildren. He lived in Georgia since 1988 and was a longtime youth sports coach in town. A master electrician, he was a state electrical inspector and started his own business, WireNuts Contracting, in 1997.

“Chris would offer his time and expertise behind the scenes on numerous town projects – wiring a scoreboard at the Little League field, for instance, or offering insight and direction on projects at the library or fire station,” the town said.

Flags in front of Georgia’s town offices were lowered to half-staff this weekend in Letourneau’s memory.

“In this time of profound sadness, we celebrate his contributions to our community,” the town said. “His unwavering goal was to make Georgia a better place to live and raise a family, and we are all better off for his selfless dedication to that goal.”

Letourneau was re-elected to the board for another three years in 2016, and his term was set to expire in 2019.

As the board enters budget season, its busiest time, it expects to appoint a replacement for the remainder of the year until next Town Meeting Day, vice-chairman Matt Crawford said.

Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Minor Funeral Home in Milton, followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service there and burial in Georgia Plains Cemetery.