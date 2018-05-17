Milton 3, Fairfax 14

May 8

Milton 2, Missisquoi 14

May 12

Missisquoi started a rare two-stop doubleheader Saturday with a 14-2 softball victory over the Yellowjackets, scoring in each of the first five innings and closing out their 13-hit morning with a 4-run fifth. The Yellowjackets picked up their two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a 2-out rally.

After back-to-back strikeouts by MVU starter Natalee Harvey, Lilly Winterbottom got Milton going with a single, Kate Rowley walked, and Cody Hyldburg drove them in with a double to deep left field.

Harvey finished off the complete game in the seventh with a strikeout and a double play to shortstop from Dunphy to Sarah Harvey and back across to third for the final out.

Megan Reilly was the only one of Milton’s first three batters in the lineup to reach base, getting on via error.

Winterbottom led the offense by getting on all three times she hit in the cleanup slot, though, walking twice and singling in the sixth, and Hyldburg had a pair of htis. Kate Rowley scored a run, and Samantha Borman added a hit.

On May 8 in Fairfax, Sydney Rooney, Ali Irish, and Taylor Mitchell led an 18-hit BFA attack with three each, and the Bullets rolled to a 14-3 Lake Division softball win. Mitchell threw a complete game in the circle for the win, striking out 11 with six hits and just one walk allowed. BFA improved to 3-5 and ended a three-game losing streak.

For Milton, Maizy Mooney singled and triple, Lilly Winterbottom singled and doubled, and Kate Rowley added a triple.

Photos by Josh Kaufmann, CVNG.