Top Milton fire, rescue members recognized

Even after years of working as emergency responders, Vickie LaFountain and Lee Gaboriault aren’t immune to surprises.

At Milton Fire and Rescue’s annual banquet earlier this month, LaFountain, a seven-year member of the rescue squad and Gaboriault, a firefighter with four-and-a-half years under his belt in Milton, learned they were voted Member of Year for their respective departments.

“We have a lot of great people that work really hard, so I was surprised. I was humbled,” Gaboriault said.

The award is given every year to members who “[go] above and beyond,” said Don Turner, chief of both squads.

Over the past year, LaFountain volunteered the third-most hours of anyone on the rescue squad, organized food donations for the Indy’s Monster Mile and enrolled in an EMT certification class – all while working two jobs.

LaFountain challenged members to collect 100 pounds of food for the event’s beneficiary, the Milton Family Community Center Food Shelf, which was exceeded by 80 pounds.

Her decision to further her emergency services education also inspired two other rescue members to take a nine-month course at Northeast Technical Services in Essex, which includes 180 hours of class time, a state practical and a national certification test.

“Every time I come away from the class, I’ve learned something new, and I try to incorporate it into my calls,” LaFountain said.

Gaboriault has improved the fire department over the past year, Turner said, playing a key role in upgrading Milton’s firefighter accountability system.

Like many others in the state, Milton’s department previously used a “cow tag” system to keep track of members at emergency scenes. Firefighters are given two tags emblazoned with their helmet numbers, which are held by two separate firefighters on scene.

“It’s a really primitive system, and it’s very prominent,” Gaboriault said.

So Gaboriault contacted The Image Group, a company based out of Orwell that specializes in detailed accountability systems. He then documented and photographed each of the 50 or so members.

“And then when the [new tags] came in, I spot checked everything for accuracy and distributed them to all the members,” Gaboriault said.

In total, the process took him around three weeks to complete.

“Instead of just being a number, you’ve got a name and a face along with that number,” he said. “It brings the department to the next level.”

Like LaFountain, Gaboriault said he is always focused on learning how to benefit his fellow emergency responders. With more homeowners using solar panels and electric cars, Gaboriault said firefighters frequently face situations where electric currents pose a threat.

This week, he’ll attend a class in Fairfax about dealing with solar panels during structural fires.

“We are forced to be students of a lot of things,” Gaboriault said. “Fire service is always changing,” he added.

Since the last time LaFountain received Member of the Year honors in 2014, the rescue squad has changed as well.

After the June 2015 death of 19-year rescue squad veteran Betty Cross, known lovingly as Aunt Betty, the accolade was renamed the Betty Cross Rescue Member of the Year.

“She was a very well respected member of the department. I loved her. Every moment that we had with Aunt Betty was good,” LaFountain said.

One of those moments, LaFountain said, involved delivering a baby.

“The call was No. 633, which was [Betty’s] radio number,” LaFountain said. “So we let her hold the baby all the way to the hospital; it made her day.”

Attaching Cross’ name to the award is one way the department keeps her memory alive, said Turner, Cross’ nephew.

“It was a great tribute for us to do something in her name, and it will bring her name up every year,” Turner said.

During his time with Milton Fire, Gaboriault, who started his fire service career in 2000 and has worked at the South Burlington and Vergennes fire departments, also remembers a call involving a fellow firefighter.

In July, Gaboriault was among the crew responding to a structural fire at 82 Overlake Dr. – the home of Milton firefighter Jeremy Couillard and his wife, Rae.

“It was a tough day. Everyone did everything that they could, and I’ve never seen the guys act more as a team,” Gaboriault said.

Some of the longest standing members of that emergency response team were honored at the annual banquet as well.

Chris Burnett, a rescue member who logged around 3,450 hours last year – the most in the department – received a 10-year service pin, and Macie Laurin, who recently became a registered nurse, earned a five-year service pin.

On the fire side, Jamie Lamphere was recognized for 30 years of service, and Dustin Keelty received a pin for his 25 years on the crew. Zachary Rongo was named Cadet of the Year.

“Our community gets such a benefit from them. It really bodes well for the future of Milton Fire,” Turner said.

Barring extreme circumstances, both LaFountain and Gaboriault said they don’t plan on leaving their departments anytime soon.

“We’re lucky we have a very supportive community,” Gaboriault said. “We’re good at what we do because we have the town’s support.”