COLCHESTER– Tomiko “Tommy” Willette, 89, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Tomiko was born in Soma City, Japan on July 9, 1928, the daughter of Yoshikichi and Tsume Abe. She was married to Albert Willette who predeceased her.

Tomiko enjoyed gardening and was always surrounded by plants and flowers. She loved cooking and feeding whomever came through the door.

Tommy is survived by her daughters Laura Guidroz and her husband, Lenny, of Apopka, Fla., and Vivian Bills and her husband, Daniel, of Colchester; by her beloved grandchildren Zachary Jenkins, Dana, Gabrielle and her husband, Edwin; Veronica, Luke, Tianna and Zoe Bills and her great-grandchild, Augustin Cardenas.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 6 p.m. by Paul Somerville at the Cornerstone Community Church in Milton. Burial will be on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon.

