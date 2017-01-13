Thomas Tourville

SOUTH HERO – Thomas J. Tourville, 39, died unexpectedly, due to a car accident Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 on East Shore Road in South Hero.

Tom was born Sept. 18, 1977 in Burlington, the son of Randy and Norma (Noni Lawrence) Tourville.

He loved hunting, fishing, watching car races and playing golf. He was a great basketball player, and he enjoyed working with his father on carpentry jobs.

He was always proud to say his greatest achievement in life was having his daughter, Lauren.

Tom leaves his daughter, the love of his life, Lauren Tourville Trombley, of South Hero; his father, Randy Tourville, of South Hero; his mother, Norma (Noni) Tourville, of Grand Isle; his brothers Kenny Tourville and his wife, Lesa, and their son, Caleb, of Grand Isle and Chris Tourville of Swanton; his sister, Terri Tourville DeKruger, and her husband, Brett, and their sons Zachary and Nicholas, all of Le Roy, N.Y.; his grandparents Charles “Jr” and Bernita Tourville of South Hero, George “Bud” Lawrence of Grand Isle, his aunts and uncles Pamela Tourville of Milton, Cindy Gokey, Susan Uljua, Todd Tourville and Jerry Tourville, all of South Hero; his two best friends Tony Borja and his family from Virginia and Stuart Barrows and his family of Grand Isle; his girlfriend, Kim Murray of St. Albans, and his many close friends.

Tom was predeceased by his grandmother Marlene Lawrence and uncle Bruce Lawrence. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials in Tom’s name may be made to the Grand Isle Sherriff’s R&R Camp, P.O. Box 168, North Hero 05474.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 from 1-4 p.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton with a memorial service at 4 p.m. by the Rev. Thomas Nadeau. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.