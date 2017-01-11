Third-quarter burst carries Spartans

MILTON — A third quarter in which the Yellowjackets were outscored 17-5 was the difference last Thursday in a 43-32 loss to visiting Winooski.

The Milton girls (2-4) dropped their fourth game in a row despite holding a narrow two-point halftime lead, one that quickly evaporated with a 10-1 Spartans run in the first five minutes of the third frame.

It wasn’t until the 2:44 mark of the third when Cassidy Button, who led the Yellowjackets with 18 points, finally ended the run by hitting Milton’s first shot from the field in the half.

“A complete fall-apart,” Milton coach Nicole Colantoni said about the third quarter. “We just still need to learn how to get our heads together, and it comes down to fundamental basketball is how I look at it. We still have a ways to go in that department.”

It was a challenging, cold-shooting first half for both teams, as Milton went 3 for 11 from the line in the first two quarters, and struggled to hit from the field.

But a quick six points in the second frame from Madalyn Leggett helped push Milton narrowly in front of the Division III Spartans.

Still, Colantoni said she expected the D-II Yellowjackets to have a larger advantage going into the break.

“I wanted to have a much bigger lead. We did not play well at all, we did not box out, we did not shoot,” Colantoni said. “We really didn’t do anything that I wanted to do tonight. So it’s very frustrating, and hopefully we can just step away and learn from it.”

In the second half, Spartan junior Lydia Nattress and senior Riley Corrigan took over. Nattress scored 20 points, 14 after the break, and Corrigan added 13 points including six in the fourth quarter.

Mariah Metivier added seven and the Spartans (4-3) shot 11 for 24 from the line, enough to open a lead that extended to 10 by the end of the third and as much as 14 in the fourth.

Leggett finished with 10 points for the Yellowjackets, and Madison Chalmers was 2 for 4 from the line.

“We had moments of actually doing positive things that we’ve been working on in practice, and then we kind of fell back to old ways of doing things that don’t work, and obviously that did not work for us,” Colantoni said.