The winding path to mindfulness: Georgia students design, build labyrinth

At the start of recess earlier this month, a handful of third grade students bolted out the doors of Georgia Elementary Middle School, running straight for a circular stone labyrinth.

Fenced in with yellow caution tape, the labyrinth is being constructed by students and teachers in the back of the schoolyard and when complete will help teach mindfulness, STEM teacher JoAnn Harvey said.

When being mindful, children focus on their experiences in that moment, including feelings and sensations. Advocates believe it can help students understand and manage their emotions and can help with academic performance.

The students, eager to take part in the project, immediately approached Harvey and asked what they could do to help.

The third-graders were soon directed to fill blue pails with small white rocks from a nearby pile and carry them to the outside circuit of the labyrinth, dumping them between the cracks of the larger stones placed for the walking path.

Eighth-grader Alex Ingham, one of Harvey’s main helpers, followed the students with a broom, sweeping the fine rocks into place. Harvey said the rock fill should stop the stones from shifting out of place when students and teachers walk around the labyrinth.

Although work began this month, the idea of building a labyrinth has been in the works for a year now, Harvey said.

GEMS educators have taught mindfulness for a while now. This fall, a group of staff including Harvey, Melissa Fisher, Nancy Volatile-Wood, MJ Mitiguy and Nancy Mildrum decided to create a community labyrinth on the school grounds to create a space for additional mindfulness practices, according to Harvey.

“The labyrinth is a walking meditation, a path of contemplation,” reads a student-made sign next to a labyrinth prototype display. “It has only one path that leads from the outer edge in a circuitous way to the center… Unlike a maze where you lose your way, the labyrinth is a spiritual tool that can help you find your way.”

“Labyrinths are used worldwide as a way to quiet the mind, recover balance in life and encourage meditation, insight, self-reflection, stress reduction, creativity and gratitude,” Harvey said.

“It’s really relaxing just to walk around and get time out of the classroom,” Ingham said.

With grant money from Franklin West Supervisory Union and additional funds from the GEMS enrichment program, she said the project suddenly became possible, and students began researching labyrinths.

Grace Jenkins, an eighth-grade student involved with the project since the beginning, said she and 20 other students brainstormed different designs and sizes and made models using cardboard, rocks and other trinkets.

“Some of the kids were very into the math of it, and some were into the art and design,” Harvey said.

Once the group determined a final design – a labyrinth with six circuits, or rows – it ventured outside and mapped it using rocks from the river.

Harvey said the group decided on six circuits, a “moderate” size, so the labyrinth would work for the variety of ages at GEMS. She said they didn’t want the walk to the center to be too long because visitors follow the same path back out.

Path cutting and stone installation beginning on June 3, and the labyrinth is almost complete.

“We were finishing the center circle last week and it was like, ‘We did it,’” Jenkins said with a sigh, dropping her shoulders.

Harvey said it’s been great to see students from all grades work on it, taking ownership of the project.

All that’s left is filling in the gaps between stones and coming up with a design for the center. Harvey said the group has suggested ideas ranging from a mosaic to a mandala to a bench.

She hopes an organization will sponsor the construction of the centerpiece because the initial funding was spent on stone and fill.