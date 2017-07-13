Teacher contract negotiations enter mediation

With expired contracts as of July 1, both teacher and support staff negotiations are at an impasse, the Milton Education and Support Association confirmed last week.

Teachers and school board trustees began mediation on Wednesday, July 12, after the Independent’s press deadline. Support staff is set to do the same on July 27.

Teacher contracts for 2016-17 ended June 30, leaving educators without solidified agreements for the 2017-18 school year. Their previous contracts act as placeholders until a new deal arises, support staff lead negotiator Tricia St. Amand said.

Employees received a letter of intent before the end of the school year, St. Amand added, but salary and benefits depend on what the two parties agree on.

The NEA Foundation and the board’s attorney worked together to find a third-party mediator, St. Amand added.

St. Amand was unsure how long mediation would last. In the 15 years she’s negotiated in Milton, she said, the talks never required mediation.

School trustees declared impasse with support staff May 4. The impasse with teachers came later, school board member Rae Couillard said, because they were unable to “find common ground.”

“Hopefully the mediation will work and we can move on,” she added.

Since negotiations occur behind closed doors in executive session, Couillard said she couldn’t comment further.

However, she did add that this year’s legislative session prolonged Milton’s negotiations.

“We are treading water right now,” Couillard said of Gov. Phil Scott’s initial idea to bring teacher negotiations from the local to state level.

In a veto session late June, Scott’s proposal failed, but a compromise with Democrat leaders surfaced.

VTDigger reported the compromise will decrease state payments to local school districts by $13 million. School boards are required to negotiate an 80/20 split on healthcare; boards will have to tap their own budgets for funding if they’re unable to meet those constraints.

Because the decision in Montpelier came after the board declared impasse, St. Amand said the parties haven’t discussed the change.

“Of course I’m concerned about that,” she said about new health care plans.

For support staff, the two parties are at a standstill on salary and health benefits. According to superintendent Ann Bradshaw, the MESA proposal would increase salaries by at least 6 percent in fiscal year 2018 and another 6 percent in FY19. She said the board proposed a 1 percent increase.

While the board offered to pay 80 percent of health care premiums and share out-of-pocket costs like co-pays and prescriptions, MESA proposed the board cover 100 percent of both.

“Continued meetings without the help of a mediator would not be productive,” Bradshaw said in late May.

“The board fully intends to arrive at a contract that is fair and reasonable for Milton taxpayers and school employees,” she added.

Bradshaw said she was unable to provide the same numbers and information for the teacher proposals. Sara Meigs, lead negotiator for teachers, could not be reached for comment.

“We’re just hoping that we can reach a settlement and be done with this,” St. Amand said. “We hate to have it drag out.”