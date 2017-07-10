Taylor resigns from school board

Milton’s newest school board member Jennifer Taylor has resigned, effective immediately, she confirmed Monday.

After four months on the board, Taylor said she is stepping down to stand with the community, which has demanded transparency and answers from the board as allegations of racism in classrooms and in the board’s own hiring practices have surfaced.

Taylor said she sent her letter of resignation to trustees Saturday, informing friends and family on Facebook later that day. The letter, she said, is “short and sweet.”

Taylor confirmed she would not be at tonight’s meeting.

According to Taylor, her decision is centered on the board’s lack of communication with the community. She joined the board to increase transparency, a goal she said she worked to meet during her tenure.

“My opinion is that not all board members’ voices were heard equally, and that is frustrating to me,” she told the Independent. “I wanted to be able to act in a proactive manner, and my views were either ignored or there were excuses as to why we couldn’t follow through on my suggestions.”

In a Facebook status July 8, Taylor wrote, “The truth as to why I resigned is that I could not continue to serve on a board that, in my opinion, did not value all thoughts and ideas.”

At three board meetings last month, residents aired concerns of racism in the Milton Town School District. Trustees followed their usual policy of listening to remarks but not responding. Instead, they later decide if the topics discussed warrant the need for a special meeting.

Taylor said it was equally frustrating being unable to respond to comments from the community. She abstained from all talks regarding former athletic director candidate LeVar Barrino, who works for the Burlington Boys and Girls Club — an organization she works with through her day job with the Vermont Department for Children and Families’ child development division.

While she understands personnel matters and certain issues can’t be discussed in detail due to privacy constraints, Taylor said it’s important to give some context so people can better understand.

The board dragged its feet in telling community members why Barrino was informed the job was no longer his after he already received a letter of intent from the district. A week later, trustees issued a statement saying they needed more information on the candidate.

In a statement released yesterday, chairwoman Lori Donna said the district needs to improve its hiring process. The board also apologized to Barrino for miscommunication.

“As many times as I’ve said ‘We need to be proactive,’ the board continued to react,” Taylor said.

While some trustees were supportive of her ideas and push for timely responses, others weren’t, she added, not specifying who fell in what camp.

Upon joining the board, Taylor wrote she was almost immediately “aware of a concerning lack of respect, and suggestions for proactive responses to high priority items were met with excuses or silence.”

In a question-and-answer article with the Independent during her campaign earlier this year, Taylor defined transparency as “efficient communication, openness to discussions and clear and deliberate delivery of information in a professional and timely manner.

“Transparency is the foundation to trust,” she continued.

In the same article, Taylor said she would welcome conversations with constituents. Today, she said she greatly values the talks she’s had with residents around town — including places like Hannaford supermarket. She hopes that communication will continue, even if not as a trustee.

Taylor recognized Miltonians would hear various reasons why she resigned. Many residents have called for superintendent Ann Bradshaw’s resignation and other trustees’ departures if action wasn’t taken or communication wasn’t cleared up about the board’s hiring process and racism allegations in the district.

But Taylor said she agrees with the community: Action needs to happen, but not all trustees agree, causing her frustration, she added.

“I failed in acting as your voices. Please believe me when I apologize and know that I don’t take this lightly,” she wrote. “However, I refuse to continue to be a part of a board that is operating in this manner.”

“Disheartened and disappointed,” Taylor thanked the community for its support, saying she wishes she could have served it better.

Addressed to both trustees and community members, her resignation letter will be official once signed and sent to the town offices. Other than an instructional voicemail from chairwoman Lori Donna to do so, Taylor said she has not heard from other trustees.

“I want the community to know that I really did do my best to be their voice. I took that to heart,” Taylor said. “That’s absolutely why I had joined the board: I felt I could accurately reflect the community, and I do feel a sense of failure that I wasn’t able to do that.

“It’s important for the community to know I certainly did speak up,” she added.

