T-Birds stay hot against Yellowjackets

SWANTON — Emily Bourdeau followed a three-run homer in the second inning with a grand slam in the third, leading another big offensive day for Missisquoi as the Thunderbirds overpowered visiting Milton last Tuesday, 17-2 in five innings.

Coming off an opening 19-4 win at BFA the prior Saturday that featured four home runs, MVU sent three more balls over the fence in its first home game. Along with Bourdeau’s two shots, Olivia Thayer hit a solo shot in the second inning.

“For the second consecutive game we hit the ball square and often,” MVU coach Jay Hartman said. “We only had three strikeouts tonight, following a two-strikeout performance Saturday against BFA. Good production up and down the lineup, and also from the people coming out of the dugout.”

Lauren Perkins was strong in the pitching circle, too.

The senior carried a no-hitter into the fifth and final inning, striking out seven and walking just two in what ended as a four-hitter.

Missisquoi will head back on the road to visit longtime rival and perennial Division I power Essex on Thursday.

In Swanton, Milton (0-2) picked up its two runs in its last at-bat before the mercy rule ended things early. Kat Desranleau brought Perkins’ no-hit bid to an emphatic end when she crushed a leadoff triple to the fence in left field. She scored on Cody Hyldburg’s hit, and Hyldburg came around on Kate Rowley’s single.

The two runs, as with BFA’s four last Saturday, weren’t a match for Missisquoi’s early season fireworks. Milton added to the T-Bird attack with five errors, while the hosts played without a mistake in the field.

The T-Birds scored all the runs they would need in the bottom of the first. Thayer reached on a leadoff error and quickly came around on Autumn Gratton’s triple. Sarah Harvey, a sophomore who had a pair of homers and drove in seven runs Saturday, scored Gratton with a base hit. After a one-out walk to Bourdeau, Emmery Dunphy — another homer-hitter at BFA — plated Harvey with a single for a 3-0 lead.

That was a warmup for the second inning, when the scoring started on Thayer’s one-out homer over the fence in left field and ended when Bourdeau sent a three-run blast out of the same part of the park to score Gratton and Harvey after the former singled and the latter was hit by a pitch.

Up 7-0 after two times at bat, Missisquoi exploded for eight more runs in the third.

Thayer reached safely for the third straight time with a leadoff single, Gratton got aboard via error and Harvey singled to load the bases. After taking a ball, Bourdeau belted the next pitch over the busy left-field portion of the fencing for a grand slam — MVU’s seventh homer in its first nine offensive innings of the season.

Alexis Billado restarted the attack with a double, scoring on Dunphy’s RBI single. A single by Perkins and a walk to Jacey Rivers reloaded the bases and brought Thayer back to the plate for a two-run single, her third hit of the day and second of the inning.

Gratton closed out the festivities in the third with a sacrifice fly to plate Rivers for a 15-0 lead.

Missisquoi added its final runs in the fourth. McKenna Conley hit a one-out double, Rivers reached on a two-out double and Kaylin Bessette’s walk loaded the bases for the third time of the afternoon. Emelia Palmer’s two-run single drove in Conley and Rivers.

After smacking 22 hits Saturday in six innings at St. Albans, the Thunderbirds collected 15 more in just four frames Tuesday.