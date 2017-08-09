Superior court upholds Georgia quarry approval

Long besieged, Harrison proposal clears final appellate process

Nearly five years ago to the day, Jim Harrison sought conditional use approval from Georgia’s Zoning Board of Adjustment to operate a rock quarry next to his concrete batching plant off Route 104A.

The same board that denied his proposal in 2012 again rejected him, this time despite scaled back plans.

On July 28, 2017, the final deadline to appeal a Vermont Superior Court decision affirming the permits Harrison later obtained, came and went and saw none filed. As such, Harrison has officially cleared the final roadblock to his long sought-after venture.

The last six years have seen two ZBA denials, three Act 250 hearings, four permits, two environmental court appeals and one Superior Court trial.

Vermont Superior Court Judge Thomas Walsh had the last word on June 16: His 20-page decision affirmed Harrison’s two local permits, both appealed by neighboring landowner William Mraz last summer.

Mraz did not, however, appeal Harrison’s Act 250 land use permit, received in December 2015. That permit – which stipulates 52 conditions – remains final and binding, and expires in 2034.

Rather, Mraz appealed the ZBA’s April 2016 conditional use permit and the Georgia Planning Commission’s July 2016 site plan approval; both appeals were consolidated and heard at one trial on January 25 and 26 of this year.

Five months later, the court found in Harrison’s favor, ruling his proposal – to extract 1.05 million cubic yards of aggregate from a quarter of his 103-acre parcel on Skunk Hill Road over the next 16 years – would not have an “undue adverse effect” on the surrounding environment, contrary to Mraz’s assertions.

Mraz did not appeal Walsh’s verdict to the Vermont Supreme Court in the allotted 30 days, meaning the embattled quarry is in the clear for the first time since the plan was devised after Harrison bought the land in 2007.

Mraz was but one of a cadre of Harrison’s neighbors who vocally opposed the project from the start. They showed up in force at meetings, hearings and trials for the last half a decade, pleading with regulators to deny the proposal and thwart disturbance of their property.

Many shared stories of the quiet solitude that drew them to the bucolic land on which they made their homes in Georgia’s most rural, residentially zoned district, AR-1, testifying to local and state officials alike that the proposed blasting, drilling, mining, crushing and hauling would negatively affect their quality of life and their property values.

In convincing regulators otherwise, Harrison was three for three before the final trial, armed with noise analyses, traffic impact studies and mitigation plans. His laundry list of Act 250 permit conditions – including limiting hours of operation, monitoring the quality of nearby wells and annually examining crash records at the site of a proposed access road – assuaged some concerns, and vehemence seemingly waned as permits piled up.

Still, Mraz – who owns about 300 acres east of the project site, much of it conserved for forestry through the state current use program – persisted in his final appeal.

In determining “undue adverse effect,” a statutory standard, the court first considered the primary purpose of the area in which Harrison’s 103 acres are sited.

For the AR-1 district, that’s agriculture and silviculture, according to town zoning regulations. Though Harrison’s project would not meet that explicit purpose, it also wouldn’t interfere with it, Walsh decided.

“Quarries … are common to Vermont’s rural areas,” the judge wrote. “Indeed, siting quarries in rural areas is far preferable to siting them near residences and town centers.”

The court referenced other development surrounding the site, including another quarry, two nearby industrial parks and Harrison’s adjoining Redi-Mix plant.

Walsh also noted Harrison’s quarry itself – accounting for 26 of the parcel’s 103 acres – would be buffered within the project site, “protecting the rural nature of the district,” he wrote. The rocky, hilly parcel is ill suited for farming, rendering the agricultural purpose of the district irrelevant there.

Walsh went on to reject Mraz’s claim that the access road, which will be used to truck product between Harrion’s quarry and concrete plant, would be a nuisance to abutters.

Mraz argued the road, which would come within a few feet of his property, would create a hazardous 30- to 40-foot drop-off. The court ruled a four-foot tall chain-link fence separating the properties would mitigate any hazard, as walking off the embankment would require knowingly trespassing over the fence.

Still, Walsh granted Mraz one concession with a permit condition requiring Harrison mark the perimeter fence every 100 feet with signs warning of the steep drop-off.

Mraz’s appeal also noted concerns about Route 104A traffic, arguing vehicles on the heavily traveled, curvy state highway would be endangered by trucks coming in and out of the intersection with limited sight lines.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation issued a curb cut for the access road in January. The road meets VTrans’ minimum sight distance for westbound traffic but not for eastbound, a fact Harrison’s permit requires he address with advanced warning systems along 104A including signs with flashing lights when the access gate is open.

The permit also requires Harrison maintain and annually examine crash records for five years after the quarry opens, enough to appease Walsh in his decision to reject Mraz’s claim.

Though once considered a high crash location, the intersection of 104A and Arrowhead Lake Road is currently not; eight crashes in five years have occurred there, and only three at a time when the quarry would be operating, the court found.

Walsh further denied Mraz’s assertion that quarry-generated traffic would harm existing roads. In fact, the internal connector will relieve some traffic from state and town highways, Harrison noted, as the need for out-of-town product for his concrete batching facility is alleviated with his own adjacent supply.

Finally, Walsh rejected the notion the quarry would lower property values, citing evidence that two nearby properties sold above their assessed values after the project earned municipal approval, to which Mraz offered no rebuttal.

The appellate process officially exhausted, Harrison is free to begin construction of the quarry, which is permitted to operate from April 14 to December 14 for 16 years.