By NANCY MOCK

HungryEnoughToEatSix.com

Ingredients

4 cups gingersnap cookies

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 cup whipping cream, cold

1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar

1-1/2 cups cold milk

1 3.4 ounce box instant vanilla pudding & pie filling

& pie filling 1 teaspoon cinnamon Saigon cinnamon is my favorite

1/2 cup Easy Blueberry Sauce chilled

Instructions:

Have a 9″ pie plate ready, and a place in your fridge ready for where the assembled pie will chill.

Place the bowl and whisk attachment from your stand mixer into the freezer for 30 minutes to chill.

Grind the gingersnap cookies into fine crumbs using a food processor or mini chopper. (You can also use the bottom of a heavy glass or mug to crush them by hand.) Stir the melted butter into the crumbs and mix until the crumbs are thoroughly moistened. Remove 1 tablespoon of the crumbs, and seal them in a small covered dish. Keep these in the fridge until it’s time to serve the pie.

Press the rest of the crumbs into the bottom and up the sides of the pie plate, into an even layer. Set this in the fridge for now.

Once the bowl and whisk attachment are chilled, assemble them on your stand mixer. Pour in the whipping cream and turn the mixer on high. Whip the cream for about 5 minutes, then pause the machine to add in the confectioner’s sugar. Beat the cream on high for another 5 minutes or so: check the cream often. Beat it just until stiff peaks form. Do not overbeat! Set the whipped cream aside.

Pour the cold milk into a medium-sized bowl. Sprinkle the instant vanilla pudding & pie filling mix over the top. Whisk the two together by hand for 2 minutes: the pudding should be creamy and beginning to thicken. Add in the cinnamon and whisk it fully into the pudding. Add half of the whipped cream into the bowl and gently fold it into the pudding.

Assembly:

Spoon half of the Easy Blueberry Sauce over the gingersnap crust and gently spread it evenly over the crust.

Spoon half of the pudding mixture over the Blueberry Sauce layer, and spread it evenly.

Spoon the rest of the Blueberry Sauce evenly over the pudding. Then top this with the rest of the pudding.

Scoop the remainder of the whipped cream onto the top of the pie, spreading it to cover the entire surface.

Loosely cover the top of the pie with plastic wrap, and place the pie in the fridge to chill, for at least four hours or overnight.

When ready to serve, remove the pie from the fridge and remove the plastic wrap. Use the gingersnap crumbs you set aside in the fridge and sprinkle them over the top of the pie. Scatter some fresh blueberries over the top before cutting and serving, or, add a few blueberries to the top of slices after they are cut. Serve immediately.

Makes 8 servings. The leftover pie can be wrapped and stored in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Nancy Mock is a Colchester food writer. Find more of her recipes at HungryEnoughToEatSix.com.