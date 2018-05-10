Brianna Hurley

Age 13

Team Equinox

What does it mean to be a good citizen?

Being a good citizen means being kind to everyone, no matter what and doing good things for the people and the places around you.

Give an example of a time you were a good citizen.

I am a good citizen when I am at school because I participate and always help others.

Why do you enjoy helping others, your school and your community?

This helps my school community because not only am I working hard on my work, but I’m also always thinking about others.

Of Brianna, nominating teacher Jessie Baldwin said, “Bri demonstrates extraordinary citizenship every day. She is kind to her peers, and through her thoughtful classwork and participation in extracurricular activities, she makes positive contributions to the middle school. Bri’s enthusiasm and compassion toward others is inspirational.”