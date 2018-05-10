Brianna Hurley
Age 13
Team Equinox
What does it mean to be a good citizen?
Being a good citizen means being kind to everyone, no matter what and doing good things for the people and the places around you.
Give an example of a time you were a good citizen.
I am a good citizen when I am at school because I participate and always help others.
Why do you enjoy helping others, your school and your community?
This helps my school community because not only am I working hard on my work, but I’m also always thinking about others.
Of Brianna, nominating teacher Jessie Baldwin said, “Bri demonstrates extraordinary citizenship every day. She is kind to her peers, and through her thoughtful classwork and participation in extracurricular activities, she makes positive contributions to the middle school. Bri’s enthusiasm and compassion toward others is inspirational.”
Chaz Larivee
Age 14
Team Prospect
What does it mean to be a good citizen?
Being a good citizen is being active in your community.
Give an example of a time you were a good citizen.
One time I was a good citizen was when I participated in Green Up Day.
Why do you enjoy helping others, your school and your community?
This was helpful to the community because it helped make it a cleaner place to live.
Regarding Chaz, Baldwin said, “Chaz is an exemplary student leader at Milton Middle School. His positive attitude and spirited participation in academics, sports and the arts makes him a stand out middle school student.”