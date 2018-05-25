Gwenyth Jumper
Age 16, Grade 10
How do you serve your community?
I have helped out in the elementary school for two years now doing the German buddy program. A group of students create lesson plans and gather materials to go over to Milton Elementary School on Thursdays and teach German. This year we are teaching in Mrs. Reed’s fourth grade class. We teach them greetings food, numbers, sports and colors.
Why is this an important project?
It allows the kids to widen their own knowledge about different cultures and start them thinking about what language they might want to take in high school. It adds a nice break in their normal day to learn something new and exciting for them. It is also a good project for high-schoolers to work with great kids and to have a chance to give back to the community in a fun way. My experience with this project has been fantastic. It has allowed me to be able to work with children which I have always wanted to do.
What have you learned about your community, and how has this made you a better student?
Children always want to learn. I’ve also learned how supportive the teachers are to take a break in their schedule and allow us to teach these children. I believe this work has made me a better student by giving me the people skills to talk with teachers and plan out my own work and schedule to fit what we are going to do. It has also showed me patience, by slowing down when kids don’t understand, and seeing how to make up the work later. I am glad I have gotten to be apart of this program, and plan on continuing in the years to come.
Raymond Zheng
Age 16, Grade 11
How do you serve your community?
My community service started during sophomore year. I was in German class and Frau announced to the class about a buddy program where high-schoolers could go over and mentor the fourth-graders in German. This sounded like an excellent chance to serve the community.
Why is this an important project?
The buddy program is important because learning another language, in an increasingly diverse world, is very important and language is easier to learn while young. Developing these skills I hope that these kids will develop a tolerance to language that most high schoolers don’t have.
What have you learned about your community, and how has this made you a better student?
While doing this service I have come to realize that some of these kids are actually very bright and it seems like our future will be as well if we nurture these kids. However these kids can be a handful sometimes and they teach you an important skill, patience.
