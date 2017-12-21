Students combat underage drinking

Milton High School’s student council is making a certain message stick: Don’t support underage drinking.

Part of Project Sticker Shock, the effort stems from a region-wide campaign to stop kids from underage drinking, and adults from buying alcohol for minors.

As of Tuesday morning, warning stickers now bedeck alcohol products at Frey Family Deli. MHS ninth-grade student council representatives Colby Allard, Chance Rose and Stella Murdock are leading the pack, alongside adviser and guidance counselor Matt Rector.

“I hope these stickers go a lot further than just the box of it, that it starts a conversation in the community to help fight this problem that’s happening all around us,” Colby said. “And that maybe, it’ll change the way teens look at alcohol consumption.”

In true Yellowjacket fashion, the royal blue and yellow stickers read: “Hey there, please keep this out of the hands of minors.” The small signage also informs customers of the legal penalty associated with buying for people under age 21: Fines up to $2,000 and two years in jail.

Chance says underage drinking is prevalent in Milton. He and Colby often see their peers posting on social media with alcohol in hand. It’s a sight they say concerns them.

The two freshmen said their peers don’t pressure them to drink, and they don’t put themselves in situations to feel pressured. Instead, they stay busy playing soccer and hanging out with like-minded friends.

“I just try to surround myself with better experiences that I could be doing instead of drinking,” said Colby, who also runs indoor and outdoor track.

So, they jumped on board when Rector brought Project Sticker Shock to their attention. After reading about Burlington High School charging the movement, Rector reached out to learn more. Milton Community Youth Coalition also joined the conversation, Rector said.

Student council is purposely kick-starting the campaign around the holidays, Rector said, as many high school kids have older siblings home from college break.

The campaign will strengthen come prom season, another prime time for underage drinking, Rector said.

For kids who see a sticker emblazoning a 12-pack of beer on their kitchen counter, possibly bought for an upcoming family gathering, Rector said the cautionary note might instigate a conversation.

“Why is that sticker there?” “What does it mean?” a teenager might ask.

They’ll then learn about people in their community looking to raise awareness of alcohol consumption-related dangers, Rector explained.

The earlier the intervention, the better, he added. Noting the prevalence of addiction stories in the media today, Colby said he wants to get the word out so people don’t get “sucked into a negative future.”

He admits that seeing so many of his peers indulging sometimes makes him think he’s missing out. Yet he’s decided to channel his energy elsewhere. So, too, is Chance.

“You’re so punk so don’t drive drunk,” his newly formed “MHS Sticker Shock” Instagram account reads. Using memes, the freshman addresses drunk driving with an accent of humor.

Still, the students agree underage drinking isn’t funny.

“It’s illegal for a reason,” Chance said.

Rector said the council approached multiple grocers and convenience stores around town to support the effort. Frey Family Deli was the first to join the bandwagon, and Hannaford, Jolley and a couple others may follow suit once employees talk with their corporate counterparts.

As the three students affixed stickers on all front-facing packages, Rector and Milton Police Department’s school resource officer Cpl. Scott Philbrook provided support.

Underage drinking isn’t a problem MPD deals with on a nightly basis, Philbrook said, but it’s commonplace in the community, and officers do break up high school parties.

Rector said he’s proud of his students for making change.

“It’s great for them to learn about why this is important, make contacts in the community and kind of rally people outside of the school to send a message,” he said.