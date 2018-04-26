Rhubarb is best known for its beautiful red stalk and dark green leaves, and is one of the earliest vegetables ready for springtime picking in Vermont. Note that the leaves should be avoided because they contain high amounts of a toxic compound called oaxalic acid. Rhubarb stalks, however, are safe and delicious to eat – and are a great source of vitamin K, B vitamins and fiber. The stalks are frequently used in sweet desserts, such as rhubarb pie, muffins or this classic strawberry rhubarb crisp.
Ingredients:
For the filling:
- 4 cups rhubarb pieces
- 2 cups sliced strawberries
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
For the crumble:
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 cup melted butter
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, combine rhubarb, strawberries, sugar, 1/3 cup of the flour, and cinnamon.
- Transfer to a greased 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish.
- In another bowl, combine remaining 1 cup of flour with brown sugar, oats and nutmeg. Add melted butter and blend well to create the topping.
- Sprinkle topping over rhubarb mixture and bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes.