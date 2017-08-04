Steven Cherrier

MILTON – Steven R. Cherrier, 57, of McMullen Road, passed away peacefully at the Vermont Respite House in Colchester in the presence of his loving wife on Sunday evening, July 30, 2017.

Steve was born Nov. 27, 1959 in Burlington, the son of the late Lawrence and Beverly Turner Cherrier. He had worked as a printing press operator for over 30 years until his health forced him to retire.

On July 3, 1993 he married Lorraine Martell in South Burlington.

Steve loved music, in particular the sounds of the ’80s. He enjoyed his backyard as well as time spent fishing, but primarily he will always be remembered as a giving person and will be truly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, of Milton and his children Jourdan Cherrier of Florida, Matthew Cherrier of Burlington, Eric Loesch and fiancé, Tonya, of Milton and Michael Loesch of Milton; by his grandchildren Dustin, Ciera, Logan, Molly, Christian, Heaven and Jude; by his three great-grandchildren; by his nieces and nephews Emily, Chentel, Brittany, Edward, Adessa, Rachael, Serenity and Isaiah; by his brothers Larry Cherrier and wife, Connie, of Vermont and Florida, Edward Cherrier of Colchester and Michael Cherrier and wife, Sandy, of South Carolina; and by his sister, Sue Bohen, and husband, Todd, of Milton.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Bill Martell, in 2017.

Visiting hours were held on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. with a service held at 4 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton. Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Ln., Williston, VT 05494-1460. Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.