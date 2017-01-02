MILTON – Stephen M. Benoit, 65, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at his home in Milton.

Stephen was born Sept. 13, 1951 in Burlington, the son of the late Marcel and Theresa Carpenter Benoit. He served his country with the U.S. Air Force. An avid sports fan, he loved following the Red Sox, Bruins, Giants and Celtics. He also enjoyed music, hunting and fishing.

He married the former Barbara Lussier LaDuke in 1992 who survives him. He also leaves his children Skeeter of Burlington, Jessica Martin and her husband, Randy, of Georgia; Angela Benoit and fiancé, Dan, of Winooski; Heidi Benoit of Winooski, Sara Owen and her husband, Rick, of Milton and Adam LaDuke of Milton as well as his two grandchildren, Wyatt Martin and Faith Owen. He also leaves his sister, Linda Huard, and her husband, John, of Burlington and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Benoit; his nephew, Phillip, and his mother in law, Irene Kelly.

Stephen’s family would like to thank the Milton Police Department and Milton Rescue as well as the caring staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center, the VA and Birchwood Terrace for the care given to him as well as his family during his illness.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 from noon until 2 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. John Feltz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Milton Rescue, 43 Bombardier Rd., Milton, VT 05468. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.minorfh.com.