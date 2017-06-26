Stephen Donahue

MILTON – Stephen J. Donahue passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on June 18, 2017 at the age of 58 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

He was the son of William and Glennis (Aldrich) Donahue of Websterville. He is survived by his brothers Michael (Wendy), Paul (Sue), Gregory and Gary (Brenda) and by his devoted sister, Colleen (Jim) Gilligan. Stephen left many extended family including a special little buddy, Aiden Calley, and a dearly loved niece Amy, who was with him to the end of his cancer battle. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Stephen graduated from Spaulding High School class of 1977. Stephen was employed as a mental health technician at UVM Medical Center for many years. He was a gifted healer, kind and considerate with patients struggling with mental illness. He also served as a home care provider for disabled adults. One of his greatest rewards was hearing from former patients what a difference he made in their recovery.

Stephen’s zest for life did not end there. He enjoyed traveling to Palm Springs, Calif. for the winter months and sailing the Caribbean where he loved to swim with dolphins and scuba dive. He enjoyed gardening and designing beautiful gardens. Throughout his life he was the life of the party. HIs charm and sense of humor carried him far and with a kind heart and a gregarious nature he inspired others to live a positive happy life. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and co-workers.

Donations in Stephen’s memory may be made to Palliative Care at UVM Medical Center, 111 Colchester Ave., Main Campus, Smith 262, Burlington, VT 05401​.

At Stephen’s request there will be a celebration of life party at the Eagles Club in Milton on Friday July 7, 2017 at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.