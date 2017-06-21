State seeks 24-hour curfew for Gratton

The prosecution is pressing to change the conditions of release for a Georgia man involved in an early January shooting.

Prosecutors are asking that Ethan Gratton, 27, be held in a 24-hour curfew while awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, stemming from a shooting that killed David Hill and critically injured Mark Brito, both of Fairfax.

Following the shooting, Gratton was held without bail until a mid-April ruling by Judge A. Gregory Rainville, who determined Gratton was legally eligible for bail. Rainville wrote Gratton, who had no prior criminal record, had not posed a danger to society as a whole; it’s also unclear whether Gratton acted in self-defense since there are no witnesses to the shooting.

Rainville also wrote it was uncertain whether state prosecutors could prove Gratton acted with intent, an important factor in the charges, since Gratton sustained head trauma during a physical confrontation before the shooting.

Gratton has been released from custody on multiple conditions since Rainville’s decision. As ordered, he continues to live with his parents in Georgia; the court also prohibits him from possessing or using firearms, alcohol or drugs.

He was back in Franklin County Superior Court last Wednesday, June 14 for a motion hearing. There, State’s Attorney Jim Hughes argued for one more condition: That Gratton abide by a 24-hour curfew.

That curfew would allow Gratton to leave home only for work and for medical and legal appointments, and even then only in the company of his parents.

Rainville said the state’s request “raises interesting issues.” For example, he said, the Supreme Court has stressed conditions of release must have a clear and strong connection to the specifics of the charges. In this case, placing Gratton under 24-hour curfew at his home would place him under 24-hour curfew at the scene of the crime: The Jan. shooting took place outside Gratton’s family home in the driveway.

“Having him at the residence would not have prevented this,” Rainville told Hughes.

Gratton’s attorney, public defender Steve Dunham, argued against the motion.

“What we’ve had has worked well for Ethan’s mental health and stability, which was a concern at first,” Dunham said.

Dunham noted Gratton has been able to receive dental care “to stop the pain” from injuries sustained during the January incident. Then, one of Gratton’s teeth was snapped in half and pushed back toward the roof of his mouth. The tooth now has a temporary cap, Dunham told the court.

“The flexibility is actually adding to his lack of stress,” Dunham added.

After each attorney spoke, Rainville said he would not rule on the issue from the bench. Instead, he would need to consult the law itself rather than prior court rulings.

“I’m not sure there’s a case anywhere that’s en pointe,” he said.

“We’ll do what’s sensible,” Dunham replied, “but I would ask the court not to restrict his liberties.”

Dunham further noted police had conducted a satisfactory inspection of Gratton’s home the day before to search for firearms.

Once Rainville said he would take the matter under advisement, discussion shifted to another issue: Gratton’s representation.

The court appointed Dunham and fellow public defender Rosie Chase as Gratton’s attorneys during his arraignment. But the appointment of public defenders, in the long-term, is dependent on income. One must fall below the poverty line, and financial evaluations consider the combined income of all household members.

Gratton, Rainville said, no longer qualifies. Even subtracting Gratton’s parents’ income, the qualification would be a “grey area,” the judge said.

But the cost of even retaining a private attorney in a case like this could be $25,000, Dunham said.

“It’s too far out of the realm [of qualification],” Rainville reiterated.

He added attorneys in many cases appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court, which may direct judges to ignore legal standards and allow public defenders to continue representing their clients. Rainville suggested Dunham make such an appeal.

Rainville allowed Dunham 30 days before the transition to new representation must occur.

Gratton did not speak. He kept his head hung low, and his parents sat behind him.

On the other side of the courtroom, Brito and Hill’s family members also filled a bench.

Gratton is due in court for another status conference July 26.