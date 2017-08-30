State: MTSD must save $137K in two years

Amid Milton’s ongoing teacher contract negotiations and the state’s surge to save millions in school employee health insurance costs, the Vt. Agency of Education says the Milton Town School District can expect $137,000 less in state funding over the next two years.

Currently at impasse and in the fact-finding process, this year’s contract negotiations are largely affected by Gov. Phil Scott’s deal with the legislature, school board and union representatives told the Independent earlier this summer.

Over the next two years, the statewide directive from Montpelier says school districts must reduce their budgets by $13 million.

The AOE’s $136,853 projection for Milton was released two weeks ago, amounting to an $88,954 health care recapture for fiscal year 2018 and another $14,899 in FY19.

These numbers predict what the district could save if teachers pay 20 percent of their health care premiums — a jump from the 15 percent Milton teachers currently pay under their 2016-17 agreement, which expired on June 30.

Under the federal Affordable Care Act, as of Jan. 1, 2018, virtually every state public school employee will have a new health care plan.

In accordance with Act 85 — the legislature’s budget — the AOE calculated 65 percent of each district’s savings for FY18, leaving the remaining 35 percent for FY19.

The AOE arrived at these numbers using the difference between FY17 health care costs and an estimate of FY18 costs based on employees as of April 1.

Among the state’s 200 school districts and supervisory unions, Milton’s recapture rate is ranked at 141 for its total savings compared to overall education spending, at .36 percent.

In an email to the Independent this week, MESA’s lead negotiator Sara Meigs said the union’s last scenario it “floated to the board” would have amounted to about $143,000 in savings for the district, around $6,500 more than what AOE numbers projected.

“[The plan] kept faculty’s percentage contribution toward insurance premium the same and arranged a cost-sharing measure for the out-of-pocket costs,” Meigs wrote. “This equated to a savings of $2,312 for a family plan and $548 for a single plan in the new system.”

Meigs said these calculations were based on 135 faculty members electing health insurance and another 25 receiving $1,000 insurance buyouts.

Because the board rejected MESA’s proposal, union president Joanne Davidman said she doesn’t think the AOE projections “will have any bearing or effect on negotiations.”

In an emailed statement to the Independent, school board chairwoman Lori Donna said the board must pay the state the $89,000 instead of using it for wage increases.

“We recognize and appreciate that we have dedicated, hard-working teachers in our district,” Donna wrote. “Our role as a a board is to provide leadership on behalf of the community that is fiscally responsible.”

With a slew of teachers leaving the district this year, Donna said it’s possible some of the savings could come from newly hired educators requiring lower salaries. However, she said the board must factor in a new teacher’s health insurance — either a family or single plan — in relation to his or her predecessor’s.

Donna said the board is also mindful that in the past five years, salary increases for district employees have outpaced the average Milton taxpayer’s.

According to Meigs, MESA’S last salary proposal was a 4 percent increase. She said the board’s was between 1.25 and 1.5 percent.

In conjunction with remaining financially sound, Donna said trustees are aiming to help the district further its goals, which she said includes improving a student’s access to teachers.

Controlling per pupil costs is also at the forefront of the board’s negotiations, Donna wrote.

“The board is committed to reaching a settlement with MESA that meets the needs of our students and community and is fiscally responsible and sustainable,” Donna concluded.