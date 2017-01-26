St. Francis Xavier School supports deployed Guard

Every member of the St. Francis Xavier School community received special prayer bracelets in support of the deployed members of the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard at a recent school assembly. An anonymous benefactor donated the bracelets as part of the “Wear a Prayer” project for deployed Guard members.

“This project is a perfect fit for our school,” Principal Eric Becker said. “The chair of our school board, Brian Senecal [of Milton], is a chief master sergeant in the Air Guard and is currently deployed. Brian and his comrades and all their families are in our prayers already. We were delighted to have a visual sign of those prayers to share with everyone.”

Bracelets were distributed to all students in grades preK-8 and their teachers following the weekly school Mass, during which St. Francis Xavier pastor, Monsignor Richard Lavalley, prayed for the safe return of all deployed Guardsmen.