Radishes are often overlooked, but they are packed with nutrients. They are a good source of Vitamin C, with 25 percent of your recommended daily value in one serving. They also contain folate, fiber, riboflavin, and potassium. And they are some of the earliest to pop up in many spring gardens. Before refrigerating radishes, wash, remove greens, and place in plastic bags with a paper towel at the bottom. They will stay fresh for about a week. Try adding them to your plate with this recipe for Spring Radish Salad.