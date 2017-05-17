Sports briefs

Top: Ryan Joseph leads Milton teammates Zach Popke, Michael Outama and Jake McNeil in the 800-meter run last Saturday at Fair Haven Union High School. Above: Alexis Drown runs for Milton in the Slater Invitational last Saturday at Fair Haven Union High School. (Photos by Michael Ferro)

Relay sweep helps earn Slater track title

FAIR HAVEN — Milton swept the three relay events and got individual wins from Brandon Racine, Andrew McQuinn and Carson Bianchi to win the boys championship in last Saturday’s Slater Invitational track and field meet at Fair Haven Union High School.

Racine won the javelin with a throw of 134 feet, 10 inches, beating out Chelsea’s Tristan Larocque (133-7) and McQuinn (132-6). Racine also earned second in the pole vault.

McQuinn earned the discus title with a career-best 118-1, third in javelin and fifth in shot put. Bianchi took first in the 400 meters in 51.99 seconds, edging Rutland’s Matt Lorman (52.86). He added a second in the 200.

Even with junior distance runner Mike Ferro — a four-time New England qualifier in indoor and outdoor track — sidelined by injury, the Yellowjackets’ depth translated into first-place efforts in the three relay events, with eight runners taking part in those races.

Ryan Joseph, Levi Yoder, Michael Outama and Zach Popke opened the sweep with a win in the 4×800 relay, with the Division II Yellowjackets just holding off D-I Mt. Anthony by 1.45 seconds. None of the other five entrants came within 35 seconds of the leaders.

Bianchi, Jarek Cyr, Emilio Desouza and Zac St. Amour captured the 4×100 title by a comfortable 1.5-second margin over Granville, N.Y. And to close out the day, Bianchi, Cyr, Yoder and St. Amour won the 4×400 by more than 3 seconds over Fair Haven.

Milton finished with 116 points, far ahead of runner-up Rutland (74) and third-place Mt. Anthony (56).

The Yellowjacket girls came in just behind first-place Woodstock, 84-76, taking second by six points over Cambridge, N.Y.

Caroline Coleman of Milton edged Jalynn Collins of Richford for the discus championship by just four inches with a throw of 87-3. Camille Hanna took third and Emma Patry fourth for Milton.

Hanna earned her own Slater title in the high jump at 4-9.

In javelin, Alyson Sheehan placed second and Jordan Bean fifth.

In track events, Carlie Reen scored a second (400), third (100) and fourth (200), while Milton ran to second place in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

‘Jackets rout Randolph, 20-3



The Yellowjackets got goals from nine players last Friday night, cruising to a 20-3 lacrosse victory over winless Randolph Union High School.

Ethan Howell and Tim Dockham led the Milton offense, with Howell scoring six goals and Dockham netting three with three more assists.

Devon Jackson had four goals, Ben Bruso picked up two and Milton got one score each by Will Scarpinato, Cole Heisler, Sam Patterson, Dylan Forkey and Tim Boucher.

The win was the sixth in eight games for Milton, which improved to 8-2 and leads the Division II standings.

Quintin scores walkoff softball winner

BURLINGTON — A softball battle between two teams looking for a first win this spring went down to the last pitch, when Milton’s Kat Desranleau knocked Taylor Quintin home for a walkoff win over Burlington on Saturday.

The Seahorses (0-9) and Yellowjackets (1-8) were all even at four runs each going into the bottom of the seventh.

Lilly Winterbottom threw a complete game for the win, allowing just five hits and striking out six.

Quintin led the Milton offense with three hits and drove in three of the team’s five runs. Winterbottom and Cody Hyldburg each had two hits.