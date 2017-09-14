Sports briefs | September 14, 2017

Goal-line stand finishes off 28-21 win

By PAUL HAYES | Caledonian Record

NEWPORT — So close.

With North Country trailing by seven with no timeouts and seconds remaining, quarterback Alex Haugwitz took the snap at the 5-yard line, turned right and fired a pass to Ethan Sarault in the end zone.

It was just off the mark, the ball hit the ground, and time expired. The final score: Milton 28, North Country 21.

“Honestly, if I would have thrown the ball a little bit higher, we would have had it,” said Haugwitz, making his third career start. “But mistakes are made, and we move on to the next week.”

A week after throwing three interceptions in a season-opening loss to Lyndon Institute, Haugwitz was nearly perfect in the fourth quarter, leading the Falcons back from a 20-7 deficit to take 21-20 lead with 2:42 remaining.

“[Haugwitz] became more of a leader for us tonight,” NCU coach Lonnie Wade said.

Late in the third quarter, North Country recovered a Milton fumble and Haugwitz and running back Justin Wade brought the team back to life with a series of rushes. The drive ended on two Haugwitz runs: a 14-yard scamper to convert third down followed by a 1-yard TD plunge with 8:24 left in the fourth quarter, closing the Milton lead to 20-14.

Next, the Milton offense sputtered, and a shanked punt gave North Country possession at midfield. Haugwitz ended the drive with a 6-yard TD run, giving the Falcons a 21-20 lead.

With 2:42 left in the game, Milton took possession at midfield. The Yellowjackets marched forward — Jacob Laware found Tre Sherwood for a 21-yard completion, and Seth Herrity had a 17-yard rush — and scored on a 3-yard run by Herrity. Laware converted the 2-point attempt to put Milton up by seven points.

That left North Country a final opportunity with just over a minute remaining.

“Anything can happen in a football game,” Haugwitz said, adding that the Falcons found inspiration in last week’s loss to LI, which saw the Vikings engineer a game-winning drive in the final minutes. “It was a tough loss. They marched down the field, so we were like ‘Why can’t we be like that?’”

Haugwitz completed passes to three receivers as the Falcons picked up three consecutive first downs, putting them at the 5-yard line with time running out.

After one scoring attempt was stopped the clock continued to run as the Falcons raced back to the line, setting up Haugwitz’s oh-so-close attempt to Sarault as time expired.

North Country took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter on a rush by Sarault and Milton’s Laware scored on a 2-yard run to make it 7-6 at halftime.

The Yellowjackets surged ahead 20-7 on a pair of touchdown receptions by Sherwood (21 and 67 yards).

Shappy nets both goals in win

Junior Tatum Shappy scored both Milton goals, including the game-winner with 15 minutes remaining as the Yellowjackets edged Spaulding in Thursday’s soccer game, 2-1.

Kayleigh Goulette set up Shappy’s first score for a 1-0 lead but the Tide came back to tie it just before halftime.

Shappy, who had also scored twice in Milton’s opening game, put the Yellowjackets back in front with an unassisted goal 25 minutes into the secod half.

Madison North had five saves in goal for Milton (2-0) and Lindsey Lapan made 16 stops for Spaulding.

Rebels blank Yellowjackets

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Patrick O’Hara scored three goals and Amza Issa added another Saturday morning as Division I South Burlinton improved to 3-0 with a 4-0 victory over D-II Milton.

Nolan Deep made 14 saves for the Yellowjackets (1-1) while Rebel keeper Ben Capano had to make just one save for the shutout win.

Ferkey leads Milton golfers

ALBURG — Hogan Beasley of Middlebury Union H.S. edged Rice Memorial’s Michael Walsh by one stroke for medalist honors Wednesday at Alburg Golf Links.

Jack Evans of Missisquoi and Chris LeFebvre of Milton led their teams with matching 51s in the teams’ second match of the season.

Milton finished third with a team score of 229 after getting a 54 from Dillon Ferkey, 61 from Cody Blaisdell, and 63 from Sawyer McNaney. Steven King carded a 70 for MVU.

Rice won the team honors with 179, followed by Middlebury at 194.

MILTON YOUTH SOCCER CLUB GAME REPORTS

Submitted by JEREMY DALMER

Two Milton fall Travel teams participated in the Soccer for Soles Festival, a pre-season 3 vs. 3 jamboree, at the Browns River Middle School in Jericho on Sunday, Sept. 3.

This event is held annually to benefit the Soccer Dreams Without Borders organization, which provides soccer equipment and opportunities to less fortunate children in other countries.

Milton Warriors U12 girls and Milton Yellowjackets U10 girls split into three 3 vs. 3 teams (see photos below, right). It was cold and rainy, and all three of our girls teams faced older boys as opponents. We were proud of how they persisted through the adverse playing conditions; after several hours, they were still playing just as hard as when they started.