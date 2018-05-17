Bidwell played a big offensive and defensive role in a pair of one-run games for the Yellowjackets, who closed in on their first win of the season with three straight strong outings after a string of one-sided losses. In a 7-6 loss at BFA-Fairfax on May 8, Bidwell was the only Yellowjacket with multiple hits, along with a pair of runs batted in. He added two more hits, including a double, against Middlebury on May 10, and in a 10-inning, 6-5 loss to MVU Bidwell drove in a run with a hit and came up with several defensive plays at third base to keep the score tied.