Solid defense leads ‘Jackets to win

HYDE PARK — Milton snapped a four-game losing streak, holding off host Lamoille in the final seconds of last Friday night’s Division II basketball game for a 41-37 victory.

Ryan Brown led the Yellowjackets (5-5) with a strong fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his game-high 22 points. With Milton’s lead at two points, the senior came up with a steal and drew an intentional foul, icing the win.

Coach Chris Brown said Milton’s intense trapping defense was instrumental in earning the big road win and getting back to the .500 mark midway through the season.

Jayden Royer led Lamoille (4-5) with 16 points.

“Our defense was very solid, and we rebounded the ball very well with 25 first-half rebounds,” Brown said. “Both we and Lamoille had a tough time making shots.”

The Lancers took a 17-13 lead after a defense-heavy first half, extended their lead to as much as 10 points in the third quarter, and were still up by seven going into the fourth.

“Then our boys played a great fourth quarter on the road to take control of the game,” Brown added.

The Yellowjackets outscored Lamoille 17-6 in the final eight minutes to earn their first win since December 30.

“The key to turning the game around was the defensive intensity with Will Scarpinato, Tre Sherwood, Ethan Howell and Seth Herrity leading our defensive attack in the fourth quarter. Ian Jennings and Ben Hanson did nice work on the glass, and I thought Jordan Deep gave some solid play as well.

“We can be a fun team to watch when our guys play with this level of intensity, and all of these guys put up some nice stats for the game. And the other key was Ryan scoring from all areas on the court in the fourth,” Brown said.

Milton’s five victories have come by a combined 15 points, with none by more than last Friday night’s four-point margin.

“In our close wins this year, Ryan has played as well as you could ask,” Brown added.

Scarpinato finished with a team-high 10 rebounds and scored six points. Hanson grabbed nine rebounds to go with four points, and Herrity picked up seven rebounds, seven steals and four assists.

Sherwood pulled down nine rebounds with three points; Jennings had six rebounds and two points; Howell scored four; Deep had two rebounds along with an assist and a steal and Brown added three steals and three rebounds.