Six ‘Jackets score in hockey win over BHS

BURLINGTON — Patrick Shannon got Milton going 36 seconds in and five other Yellowjackets scored once each in a 6-1 Division II hockey victory over Burlington High School last Saturday night at Paquette Arena.

Cam Goodrich, Andrew McQuinn and Devon Jackson added goals in the first period, Cam Barnier netted one in the second and Elliot Hanna finished the scoring in the third.

Jackson Ehler made 12 saves for the win, half of which came in the third period. BHS scored its lone goal of the night late in the second, making it 5-1.

The victory ended a four-game losing streak for Milton, which improved to 2-4.

Liam Fersing set up Shannon’s opening goal, then earned a second straight assist when he and Shannon created Goodrich’s power-play goal at 2:19. McQuinn made it 3-0 at 7:24, assisted by Hanna, and just 1:05 later Jackson’s unassisted goal pushed the lead to four.

In the second period, Hanna picked up his second assist of the night when he and Cole Hesler set up Barnier’s tally at 6:35, on another power play. McQuinn assisted on the final goal of the night, by Hanna at 9:57 of the third.