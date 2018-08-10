By Jim Provost

Milton Varsity Football Coach

The Shrine football game and its most worthy cause is what every high school football player and coach should be working for. There is no greater honor than to be named to the team as a coach or player. I am so proud of our three players from Milton who were members of the victorious Vermont team this year. Trent Cross, Tre Sherwood and Nick Johnson represented our school and state very well, and they proved one thing: These Milton boys can play this great sport of football! Congratulations on a great senior season, playing in the Shrine game and, most of all, being model citizens.

Milton was well represented at the annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, where Vermont extended its win streak to three games, besting New Hampshire 24-13 at Castleton on Saturday.

(Photos by Marie Johnson)