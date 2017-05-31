Shop talk: Legislators debrief session

Half of Milton’s congressional leadership and one Chittenden County senator debriefed at Colchester’s Vermont PBS studio last week following a tumultuous end to the legislative session.

House minority leader Don Turner (R-Chittenden-10), House speaker Mitzi Johnson (D-Grand Isle/Chittenden) and Sen. Chris Pearson (D/P-Burlington) convened for the channel’s “Report from Montpelier” on Thursday, May 25, nearly a week after adjournment occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, May 19.

The day before, Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the legislature’s recreational marijuana bill, and the shadow of his promised budget veto loomed large.

The latter is the first-term Republican governor’s response to Montpelier’s narrow rejection of his proposal to bring teacher contract negotiations to the state level to capture $26 million in savings on health insurance. Johnson cast the tie-breaking vote against the measure earlier this month.

Scott presented his plan as a unique and time-sensitive opportunity to achieve serious property tax relief, a plea he said he heard overwhelmingly on the campaign trail. Opponents contended the measure would decimate public employees’ collective bargaining rights and argued the proposal was introduced far too late to vet its wide scope in the session’s remaining two weeks.

“This particular proposal, although it came late, does have merit,” Turner said. “If we don’t do something now, taxpayers aren’t going to see that savings.”

That rhetoric is appealing, Pearson said, but ignores a whole host of questions coupled with upending “50 years of practice” of resolving teacher contracts locally.

“Maybe this idea from the governor is a good one – I don’t know,” Pearson said, referencing a six-page memo filled with queries from the non-partisan legislative counsel who reviewed the plan.

Pearson also acknowledged Scott’s dissatisfaction with a Senate proposal that preserved local control and still realized the $26 million savings, saying the governor held the budget hostage.

Turner said the Senate’s counter offer would have required some school boards to “slash programs” since they’ve already settled their contracts.

The Grand Isle district Johnson represents has already settled, reaching an 80/20 agreement on healthcare that “saved taxpayers an incredible amount of money,” she said. Losing local control could carry serious implications, she said, like the unknown repercussions of a statewide strike or impasse.

“A wholesale change and forcing everybody in the same box just wasn’t going to work,” she said.

A Fairfax viewer called in to urge Democratic lawmakers to reconsider. He contended the Vermont NEA, the state teacher’s union, prevents local boards from negotiating on a level playing field.

“We really need parity,” he said.

Turner agreed, calling the NEA “too strong.” NEA representatives have returned fire, calling Scott’s proposal “straight out of the Donald Trump and Scott Walker anti-union playbook,” VTDigger quoted president Martha Allen last month.

“It pits taxpayers against teachers,” Pearson said of the debate, adding “some political leadership” makes this tempting in a time of wealth inequality.

He argued the middle class living afforded by teachers’ benefits is tied to their “most important work” as stewards of the next generation.

Legalize it?

Legislators also responded to Scott’s veto of the bill to legalize recreational marijuana for adults over age 21, which passed the House 79-66 on May 10.

Leading up to the veto, Scott repeatedly referenced his “libertarian streak,” favoring individual liberty over restrictive government policy, though said he’s not ideologically opposed to pot use. In the end, though, his public safety concerns – including a lacking roadside test – won out on May 24 when he nixed the bill.

If passed, Vermont would have been the first state in the nation to legalize cannabis through legislation rather than referendum.

Turner, a self-professed “public safety guy” and chief of Milton Fire and Rescue, was asked to reconcile his party platform for limited government with his opposition to the pot bill.

“First and foremost, this is illegal, no matter what Vermont does,” he said, adding the majority of constituents who contacted him also opposed legalization.

He agreed with Scott that the prospect is likely inevitable, “but we don’t have to be first,” he said.

Forum moderator Peter Hirschfeld of Vermont Public Radio pointed to a 2015 RAND study that reported 80,000 Vermonters already use marijuana regularly, spending upward of $125 million on marijuana in 2014.

“What about the 30,000 addicted to opiates? Are we gonna legalize heroin?” Turner countered.

Through marijuana legalization, though, Pearson sees opportunity to address the opiate epidemic. The same RAND report estimated legalizing and taxing pot could generate up to $75 million annually, which Pearson said could be used to further fight opioid addiction.

He also saw marijuana as a viable alternative to prescription painkillers, the origin of many opiate addiction stories. He cited data from Colorado, which legalized recreational cannabis in 2014, reporting fewer opiate overdoses there.

Johnson said the majority of reps are willing to retool the measure with Scott, though she was disappointed in his veto at the eleventh hour instead of tweaking the bill in the year before it would have taken effect.

“It’s unfortunate he couldn’t come to the table at any other point,” she said. Still, “I think there’s room to work with him.”

Trickle-down Trump

Oft plagued by his party affiliation to a largely unpopular president, Turner couldn’t escape an appearance without being asked about Donald Trump.

While Turner said he “respects the president,” he notably rescinded his endorsement in October after a profane tape leaked at the end of the campaign.

“I wanted to vote for a Republican; I just couldn’t do it,” Turner said last week. “I am concerned on a daily basis by what’s happening in Washington. I hope that it turns around.”

Pearson said the federal budget has cast “a dark cloud over the whole session.” Turner echoed concern over Vermont’s dependency on federal funding but flatly refused to consider raising taxes to backfill any losses.

“People are taxed out,” he said. “We’re gonna have to figure out who needs it the most; we’re gonna have to help them. Some people are gonna have to help themselves.”

As the political climate grows more divisive nationwide, Vermont lawmakers demonstrated party lines don’t run as deep in Montpelier.

“We are friends, and I have great respect for both of these people,” Turner said. Pearson agreed, disclosing he called Turner for a ride back to Montpelier recently after getting his car fixed in Milton. When the time comes, that connection allows for honest debates on important issues, he said.

Pearson also contrasted Scott, Vermont’s top Republican, with the nation’s: “He has loads of integrity,” Pearson said of the governor. “He’s nothing like Donald Trump.”

Johnson said Vermonters are “really concerned” about Trump, rejected by nearly 70 percent of voters here. She contended his election has led to greater visibility of hate crimes, even in the Green Mountain State.

Much of the session was devoted to reassuring people “Vermont was going to stay the Vermont that they knew,” Johnson added. Lawmakers passed bills to protect immigrants, advocate for fair and impartial policing and make progress on racial and gender equality issues.

“We’re not gonna let Vermont slip backwards,” Johnson said.

Watch the full “Report from Montpelier” online at http://bit.ly/2r8nAzf.