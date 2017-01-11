Shooting victim remains in critical condition

An online fundraiser has raised nearly $8,500 for a victim of last week’s shooting in Georgia that claimed one life and drastically altered another.

Police say Mark Brito, 27, of Fairfax was shot in the face last Monday afternoon with a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol by Ethan Gratton, 26, of Georgia.

Gratton also shot and killed David Hill, 57, of Fairfax who was logging with Brito, authorities said. Court records indicate Gratton got into an altercation with the two men about turning around in his driveway; police say Gratton told witnesses one of the men punched him in the face before he shot them both.

Hill was deceased when police arrived on scene, but Brito was still breathing, lying face-up on the ground, documents show. A medical examination revealed Brito suffered a gunshot wound to the right eye, from where the bullet traveled to the center of his head and remained.

He is in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center, officials confirmed Monday afternoon.

Those close to Brito know his road to recovery will be an arduous – and expensive – one, and they’re asking for help. A friend launched a GoFundMe page last Sunday to raise $50,000 for the mounting costs of Brito’s medical care. By press time, the cause had raised more than $8,000 in two days.

“The bullet fragments have caused serious damage to his brain and brain stem,” the page reads. “Despite this horrendous situation, Mark has shown tremendous strength and determination and is defying all odds.”

Indeed, a public Jan. 4 Facebook post by Brito’s father, Steve, paints a picture of a man with the odds stacked against him two days after the shooting.

“Mark is still in surgical ICU and is on life support,” Steve Brito wrote then. “He has been in a medically induced coma since being brought in … He has extensive injuries to the left side of his brain, along with leaking spinal fluid, and multiple skull fractures. His carotid artery was also injured.”

In the week since, though, friends and family say Brito has made steady progress. According to the online fundraiser, he has moved all four extremities and squeezed a hand upon doctors’ requests.

“He is practically breathing on his own,” the page says.

On January 7, Steve Brito said medical staff was preparing to remove his son’s ventilator and feeding tube. He underwent a surgery to his upper eyelid and tear duct on January 6 and was scheduled for another on Friday, Steve Brito wrote, this time a “major reconstructive surgery.”

The man thanked his son’s supporters, hundreds of whom shared messages of support on the regular posts.

“[Mark] is an incredible young man, and we are getting to know a lot of his Vermont family and friends, who are here in force,” he wrote. “We are hearing stories about Mark that we never heard before.”

A Fairfax resident, Brito is a native of Massachusetts; the Cape Cod Times reported he graduated from Barnstable High School in 2008. There, he played football for the Red Raiders for three years as an offensive and defensive lineman, the paper reported. The Vermont town of Westford lists him as a member of its road crew.

Brito’s former football coach told the Times this month Brito was a dedicated athlete both on and off-season; a friend described him as “a good kid, hard worker” who would “literally give you the shirt off his back,” the paper reported.

To date, Brito’s 94 GoFundMe donations range from $10 to $500, and more than 800 people have shared the page. Some left messages echoing similar sentiments as those reported in the Times.

“I hope you know so many people are praying for you to be strong,” one donor wrote. “We always ask ourselves why bad things happen to good people.”

The GoFundMe says Brito suffered his life threatening injuries “because he was simply trying to help out a friend. When the incident occurred, he rushed to help his friend who was being shot at instead of running away to save himself.”

Steve Brito said Hill’s family joined them at the hospital in support.

“Our hearts are breaking for them as well,” he wrote on Facebook.

Last Saturday afternoon, mourners trekked the frozen ground from makeshift parking spots along Milton’s Route 7 to Minor Funeral Home, whose parking lot was packed with the cars of friends and family who came to pay respects to Hill.

Later, they celebrated the Fairfax man’s life down the road at the Eagles Club. He will be buried in the Westford Plains Cemetery this spring, according to his obituary.

Loved ones remember Hill as a family man who loved Western movies and bluegrass music. A self-employed logger for much of his life, he is survived by his daughters, grandchildren, siblings and “his best friend, his dog, Sam,” his obituary says. He was predeceased by his wife, mother, a daughter and a sister.

Friends say Brito’s apparent attempt to help Hill during the deadly altercation “speaks volumes about his character and selflessness,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Now it is our time to help our friend in need.”

Meanwhile, Gratton is being held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment last Tuesday.