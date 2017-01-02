Shooting in Georgia leaves one dead, one hospitalized

*** THIS POST WAS UPDATED AT 11:52 P.M. ***

A Georgia man is facing second degree murder charges after Vermont State Police say he killed one man and left another with life-threatening injuries.

Ethan Gratton, 26, was taken into custody after allegedly fatally shooting David Hill, 57, and wounding Mark Brito, 27, outside Gratton’s Georgia Mountain Rd. home, a press release said Monday night. Both victims are from Fairfax.

VSP received a 911 call at 1:50 p.m. Monday afternoon about a suspected shooting on the dead-end road off Route 104A near the Fairfax town line, an earlier press release said. Officers immediately secured the scene upon their arrival and found the two males, later identified as Hill and Brito, lying in the road.

Preliminary investigation revealed the men were traveling in a green Kenworth truck with a lowboy flatbed trailer attached and had stopped facing west in the roadway near the entrance to a Georgia Mountain Rd. driveway.

Police said Gratton, who lived at the residence, had a confrontation with the two men which led to his shooting them both in the roadway. Hill was found deceased of an apparent gunshot wound and will be transported to the chief medical examiner’s office for autopsy and to confirm identity and cause of death; Brito was transported to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans and then to UVM Medical Center in Burlington for life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the fatal confrontation are still under investigation, police said, noting crime scene processing will remain active overnight. The VSP Major Crime Unit and detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations are leading the investigation, which is being treated as a homicide.

Gratton was transported to VSP’s St. Albans barracks and later cited with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. He was held on lack of $100,000 bail and scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on Tuesday morning.

Georgia Mountain Road was closed this afternoon while police processed the scene.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.