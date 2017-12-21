Second-graders learn about policing, farming

Second-graders at Milton Elementary School embarked on a busy week Monday, growing fond of the effect police dogs and local farmers have on the community.

Starting off the week on the right foot (or paw), the students sat in the middle school cafeteria anxious to meet Milton’s A-list celebrity, K9 Hatchi. But before he was released to the excited crowd, handler Cpl. Jason Porter and school resource officer Cpl. Scott Philbrook took questions about their duties throughout Milton.

Questions about how old Hatchi is (5-and-a-half) followed inquires such as “How many bad guys has Hatchi caught?”

Without a definite number, Porter explained how Hatchi helps keep drugs off the streets and his fellow officers safe. Just this year, the German shepherd found a suspect in a high-profile drug case hiding under a mattress in St. Albans.

The kids’ faces lit up with awe: “Woaaah,” they whispered.

As hands continued to shoot toward the ceiling to be next up for questioning, Porter proposed his own question: “How many police dogs are there in the entire state?”

Brows furrowed, the first guess settled at 20. No dice. 1,000? 100? 99?

“Forty-two!” someone shouted from the back. Jackpot.

As questions of age shifted from Hatchi to Porter and Philbrook, teacher Hillary Schmid jumped in with another hard-hitter: “What is Hatchi’s training like?”

Like humans, Porter said training starts with finding something the dog is willing to work for. This object — say a ball — is used as a reward when the K9 follows directions.

When Porter first started training with Hatchi in summer 2013, the duo cemented voice commands before moving to the expert level of hand gestures. Then, the class reviewed appropriate dog behavior, such as asking to pet an animal before approaching it.

Soon enough, the kids were equipped with all necessary K9 knowledge, and Hatchi was ready to walk the red carpet.

Porter walked the K9 toward the front of the cafeteria, where the pair obediently demonstrated a few commands. Seeing the action first-hand, the kids were awed once again, this time accented with loud barks.

Eager to learn more, extra questioning ensued.

“How are police dogs different from game warden dogs?” and “Does Hatchi gets days off?” were among them.

Hatchi’s a “working dog first, pet second,” Porter confirmed.

Got milk?

A day later, the second-graders convened in the cafeteria to enrich their understanding of a different community member’s role: farmer Brendan Rowley.

Rowley, a 2011 Milton High School graduate, is a fourth-generation farmer at his family’s 140-year-old Rowley Dairy Farm.

“Basically, what that means is I love cows,” Rowley told the kids.

Then, the students went to work.

“Do you name your cows?” “How many red and white cows do you have?” “Do you have any prize winners?” “What do cows eat?” “Where do your cows live in the winter?”

And the list goes on.

Rowley informed the kids of his workday, which starts at 4 a.m. with just fewer than 200 cows ready for milking. Each day, over 1,200 gallons of milk are shipped out of the farm, he explained.

As the conversation wrapped up, numerous hands were still raised for questions. But as food service staffer Keely Agan began handing out small milk cartons, the kids were off to the races.

Second-graders Keefer Longe and Annie Hoffmeister left the presentation with smiles (and milk mustaches), thankful for the fun new knowledge they learned.

“I learned there are red and white cows!” Annie said, with agreement from Keefer.

Plus, just a day earlier, Annie said she learned there’s only one police dog in Milton. What a week.