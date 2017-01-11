Seats open for Town Meeting elections

For those seeking a seat on a locally elected board, the petition deadline is fast approaching.

January 30 is the last day to turn in a petition with at least 30 signatures from legally registered voters.

Already, many incumbents have indicated their intentions to seek another term. Others, though, plan to or have already resigned their seats, leaving more vacancies than usual on this ballot.

Milton School Board member DeWayne Nolan-Watkins resigned nine months into his two-year seat back in November, due to increased family obligations. He plans to relocate to Indianapolis where his husband, Troy, a former Milton principal, is already working, he said.

In March, that will leave a year of his term to fill.

School board vice-chairwoman Karen LaFond announced in December she won’t seek re-election to her one-year seat that ends on Town Meeting, also citing a desire to spend more time with her family.

“It does take a lot of time to serve on the board. I’m taking a break,” she said. “It doesn’t mean I won’t remain active or try to be involved, because my kids are in the school system for quite a long time.”

LaFond came to the same conclusion last January, and though she missed the petition deadline, mounted a successful re-election campaign. This time, though, she means it and added she’s willing to chat with anyone considering a run.

“It’s an extremely valuable experience for anyone who has any desire to participate in education in Milton,” she said.

Incumbent Cathy Vadnais, coming off a three-year term, said she intends to run again but isn’t sure if she’ll aim for another three-year seat or for the remainder of Nolan-Watkins’ term.

On the Milton Selectboard, chairman Darren Adams is running for his three-year seat. Fellow board member John Bartlett has circulated Adams’ petition since the latter is deployed with the Vermont Air Guard in the Middle East.

Bartlett himself, however, has decided to step down a year early from his three-year term, set to expire in March 2018. He’ll fulfill his seat until this Town Meeting, erasing the need for a special election, his Jan. 6 resignation letter states.

Bartlett, who has served on the board since 2010, said the combination of a longer commute to his new job plus longer and more frequent board meetings have made it difficult to “give this critical role the attention it deserves.

“We have made significant strides during my tenure, and I will do my best to support the town’s continued growth and prosperity,” the letter reads.

Selectman John Cushing said he’s circulating a petition for his third one-year term, the only duration he’d ever consider.

“If they don’t like what you’re doing, you’ve got one year, [and voters] can make that determination and send you down the road,” he said.

Cushing said he considered not running but then reflected on the board’s heavy workload. He thinks the town has made progress in sorting out finances but next needs to review the planning commission’s proposed zoning amendments. Cushing hopes the result is an increased tax base.

Selectman John Palasik, just coming off his first year on the board, intends to seek another term, he said Monday.

“I’ve learned a lot. The first year is rough,” he said. “It’s worth it.”

The library trustees also have one seat up for election this year. It’s currently filled by trustee Tom Frank, who started his petition when he hadn’t heard of anyone else running.

Still, he said, he’d happily support anyone who may run for the seat.

“If there’s a lot of people that support somebody else, that’s fine with me,” Frank said. “I’ll support the library as much as possible no matter what happens. I’m willing to serve but if there’s someone else who’s willing to step up to the plate, I’d support them as well.”

He even urged the library to advertise the position on Front Porch Forum, which ended up gleaning four responses, trustee chairwoman Jen Dooley said.

“Whether that translates into going to get a petition, getting it signed and getting it in by the deadline, we’ll see,” she said.

The ad says the trustees seek candidates who are “passionate about learning, committed to equality, fairness and transparency.” The board meets once monthly, currently the first Tuesday of the month.

The selectboard meets twice monthly, on the first and third Mondays of the month. The school board meets on the opposite Mondays.

All local boards convene at 6 p.m.