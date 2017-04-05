Sears’ future won’t impact Milton Hometown store

With the recent news surrounding Sears Holdings Corporation’s potential for bankruptcy, the Sears Hometown Store in Milton wants to assure local residents it will continue providing the community access to the brands they love and need.

Sears Hometown locations have operated separately from Sears Holdings since October 2012, a press release from Milton’s Hometown Sears owner Brian Savery said.

Sears Holdings’ financial woes have made headlines recently as investors consider the impact of Sears going under.

The company’s “historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” according to Sears Holdings’ annual report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Savery said this news has no bearing on Miltonians’ store, especially since Hometown Sears offer the same selection as larger stores but are operated by recognizable community members.

“We want to make sure our customers know that we are here to stay and will continue to provide the wonderful community with the same top-notch products, unparalleled customer service and incomparable store experience they have come to expect from us,” Savery said.

The local retailer sells appliances, lawn and garden equipment, fitness equipment, mattresses and more. It also offers service, parts and installation.

“Our store is thriving and looking forward to being a valued community partner in Milton for many years to come,” Savery added.

The Sears Hometown Store in Milton is located at 414 Route 7 South. Visit http://www.searshometownstores.com or call 893-2289 for more information.