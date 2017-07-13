Search warrants result in drug arrests

Milton police say a number of search warrants conducted this week resulted in two arrests for drug-related crimes.

Police executed the warrants at the Sarah Marie Apartments on Route 7 on July 12 after a lengthy investigation into heroin and crack cocaine sales in town, a press release said.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Syer Stevenson of Brooklyn after finding “bulk amounts of heroin and cash” at the scene, police said. They also arrested 51-year-old Jodi Landry of Milton for using her residence to dispense drugs. She was also cited for illegally possessing narcotics, police said.

Stevenson was lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on citations for possessing 2 grams or more of heroin, trafficking 3.5 grams or more of heroin, conspiracy to traffic 10-plus gram of heroin and sale of heroin for lack of $10,000 bail, police said.

Milton police issued the news with a warning to people who house drug dealers: “You will be found, and you will be arrested,” the news release said.