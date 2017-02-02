Scott proposal hangs over teacher negotiations

FAIRFAX — Gov. Phil Scott’s proposal to level fund state education spending may affect contract negotiations between the teachers’ association and school boards in Franklin West Supervisory Union.

After the sides appeared to move closer toward a contract after their fifth meeting January 10, the tone last Wednesday was less optimistic.

“The governor’s address put us in a tough position. Our flexibility has been reduced,” a board representative from Fairfax said, adding Scott’s mandate could mean losing up to eight teaching jobs in Fairfax. “This is huge.”

Scott’s plan mandates level funding by local school boards and pushes the date to vote on school budgets back from Town Meeting Day in early March to May 23.

The FWSU board agreed January 10 to move toward many of the teachers association health care requests, including a health reimbursement account and coverage of 80 percent of premiums in a gold-level consumer-driven health plan for three years, even if the price of coverage rises.

Those provisions are still on the table. But now the board is asking the teachers’ association, which represents teachers in Georgia, Fairfax and Fletcher, to reciprocate by lowering its salary proposal.

“We don’t want the governor’s message to be a part of negotiations,” teachers’ association representative Mark Ladue said.

Though the board made a formal health care proposal last Wednesday, the teachers presented their salary proposal with teachers placed on a step-and-column salary schedule grid that rewards teachers for their level of education and years’ experience.

Ladue was concerned that about 15 teachers would not be eligible for any increase in salary. The grid would also credit new teachers for prior teaching.

The grid assumes the teachers’ new proposal for increases: 4.25, 3.77 and 3.56 percent, respectively, in the three-year contract.

Those percentages are down from 5.26, 5.19 and 4.91 percent proposed by the association at a December meeting. But it’s still a distance from the board’s salary proposal of 2.08, 2.45 and 2.96 percent increases with a base pay of $40,300.

The board argued last week its health care offer equates to a roughly 2 percent increase in teachers’ wages, in addition to the increases negotiated in the salary contract.

The board’s health care proposal includes 80 percent of a VEHI CDHP gold premium plan, plus $42 for HRA fees. That cost for a single person is $2,533 and $6,979 for a family.

As the name suggests, an HRA reimburses teachers for health care deductibles and co-pays. However, any money remaining in the accounts at the end of the year goes back to the school district.

The board has proposed contributing $1,750 toward an HRA for a single person and $3,500 for a family. Employees would be responsible for $250 out of pocket for a single person annually, or $750 for a family.

Part-time teachers will be pro-rated based on their full-time equivalent, and teachers can elect to take a buyout of $1,440 if they use a spouse’s or different plan.

The sides spent most of the night last Wednesday in caucus, and the teachers’ association said it needed more time to consider the board’s health care offer.

The meeting ended abruptly when the board said it was not inclined to discuss changes in the language of the master agreement, an item on the agenda.

The sides went into caucus but chose not to return to the table before adjourning.

The FWSU board and teachers will continue negotiating on February 9 in Fletcher.