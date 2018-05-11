Sex: Neutered male

Breed: Domestic short hair – black

Age: ~ 10 years old

Reason Here: My owner had to move to a place where cats can’t be outside

Arrival Date: 03/13/2018

Special Considerations: I need to be an indoor/outdoor cat

Scooter is quite the friendly gentleman. Whether he is purring and chirping around the room or rubbing up on your ankles begging for pets, Scooter is a cat for the people! If you’re like us and you adore black cats with purrsonality, Scooter’s your guy! Come meet him today, he (politely) demands it!

