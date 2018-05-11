Sex: Neutered male
Breed: Domestic short hair – black
Age: ~ 10 years old
Reason Here: My owner had to move to a place where cats can’t be outside
Arrival Date: 03/13/2018
Special Considerations: I need to be an indoor/outdoor cat
Scooter is quite the friendly gentleman. Whether he is purring and chirping around the room or rubbing up on your ankles begging for pets, Scooter is a cat for the people! If you’re like us and you adore black cats with purrsonality, Scooter’s your guy! Come meet him today, he (politely) demands it!
To see more cats like Scooter, and other animals up for adoption visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.