School unveils equity initiative

Following a summer of racial turmoil, superintendent Ann Bradshaw unveiled the workings of a new equity initiative for the Milton Town School District this month.

First brought to the Milton School Board’s attention on September 14 and again on the 21st, Bradshaw outlined the initiative, which is in its beginning stages. The plan addresses long and short-term goals, the latter which includes professional development and hosting a community forum on race.

“It’s really not just a school issue; it’s a community issue,” Bradshaw said, inviting all community members to the discussion for which a date is yet to be set.

In June, residents began attending school board meetings airing safety concerns for minority students in Milton, and trustees

committed to holding a forum. Last month, the district hosted a discussion on hazing, bullying and harassment, but race was omitted from the agenda.

Bradshaw said this month that holding a forum on race is necessary to move the district forward. At last Thursday’s meeting, trustees expressed support for having mediation expert Susanne Terry moderate the forum, as she did last month.

At the Aug. 28 forum, residents challenged the district to create an equity initiative similar to Burlington School District’s, which serves a more diverse population than Milton. Bradshaw complied,

showcasing a draft initiative to the school board on September 14.

That night, resident Kathleen Kelly and Milton Inclusion and Diversity Initiative founder Katrina Battle expressed disappointment for what they called a bare-bones plan. Kelly said Bradshaw disrespected residents by not publicly recognizing they have both repeatedly asked for a forum on race and already begun related work in the community.

A week later, Bradshaw proposed the initiative again. Trustee Mike Joseph, who was not present at the previous week’s meeting, asked Bradshaw to dial in on how the district is going to address each objective and by when.

The board directed Bradshaw to take the plan back to administrators and work as a team to develop it. Once more finite, they’ll propose it to the board again.

Currently, the two-page initiative outlines MTSD’s vision, adopted in May, of being “a high-achieving, inclusive and innovative learning community.”

Core values for the district include scholarship, collaboration, integrity and equity. Under the latter, the plan says the district will provide “equitable access” to all academic and extracurricular activities, close achievement gaps, create a safe school environment and ensure college/career readiness for all students.

“A focus on equity includes not only race, but all of the ways in which our students differ,” the new initiative states.

Bradshaw provided seven action steps she believes are starting points for discussion. The first is the district’s ongoing focus on equity after a culture audit performed by Dr. Anthony Muhammad last fall.

Second is ongoing “prosocial” learning, which includes positive behavior intervention supports.

Next is the already-completed Aug. 28 forum and the upcoming community discussion on race.

No. 5 is professional development, which includes faculty talks about trauma-informed classrooms, diversity, two reading assignments on cultural proficiency and dialogue and a course with Burlington’s Peace and Justice Center.

Teachers started the latter on Monday with the workshop “Why Talking about Race and Racism is Hard, and What We Can Do About It.”

Bradshaw recognized the talk would be uncomfortable, but said that’s how change is initiated. She also noted she’s done a lot of reading on the topic since June and learned a great deal.

“I’m ready to turn into it, and I hope that everybody else is,” she said.

The workshop aimed to create a level understanding of race for all faculty, some of whom have more diversity exposure than others. To her knowledge, race has not been formally discussed in classrooms in the past, she said.

“It’s sort of a foundation, a first step to helping us build equity,” Bradshaw said of the “marathon” ahead.

The Peace & Justice Center offered to do a pre- and post-assessment workshop with the district, but Bradshaw decided to stick with Monday’s half-day class and evaluate other area groups the district can work with.

Joseph, who repeated that Milton is on its way to becoming “better than Burlington,” said the equity initiative needs a narrow but comprehensive focus to address the district’s culture as a whole.

“Milton is not terribly diverse right now, but I think it’s getting more diverse,” Bradshaw said, noting the district’s number of English-learning students has doubled this year. “So when you say we’re gonna be better than Burlington, yeah, we’re gonna step it up.”