School culture audit highlights room for change

Milton Town School District is continuing work to improve its culture after an assessment last fall identified deficiencies in all three schools.

Authored by Dr. Anthony Muhammad, the school culture audit is in high demand from residents who have repeatedly requested its findings, which the district doesn’t plan to mass distribute, superintendent Ann Bradshaw confirmed last week.

“Nope,” Bradshaw said, when asked if the audit would be posted to the district website. “When people ask us for it, we send it to them.”

Residents have sought the audit results since January – two months after Muhammad performed his three-day district visit – but it’s become a more frequent ask at recent school board meetings as Bradshaw and trustees have been criticized for lacking transparency.

Bradshaw has told community members Muhammad recommended the audit be used as an internal, working document – not posted online. Muhammad, however, said Friday the hundreds of school districts he surveys every year decide what to do with the results.

“This is an internal document that people use, but once the district has it, it’s their property. They’re free to do with it as they choose,” he said. “Without providing all the background knowledge, it could very easily be misinterpreted.”

Indeed, Bradshaw has said the audit contains “some comments that are not necessarily positive” that could be attributed to former district employees, though no specific people are named.

The school board approved a $19,000 contract with Muhummad in May 2016 after trustees announced they concluded their investigation into whether administrators violated hazing and bullying prevention policies.

In a prepared statement then, Bradshaw listed the audit as one of several efforts the district would take to prevent incidents like these, but last Friday, she said it “was not a specific response to that situation.

“But that situation is a part of the culture of the district,” Bradshaw said. “We knew we needed to work on that [school culture] piece before we could make any progress.”

Muhammad, a nationally recognized consultant, visited all three Milton schools on Nov. 16-18, 2016, assessing the district on six indicators of culture on a scale of 1 to 4 (see infographic above for the schools’ scores.)

The results were drawn from both tangible and intangible evidence of culture, which Muhammad defines as “interaction between the professionals at a school site.” These included interviews with teachers, classroom observations, employee and student handbooks and a 12-question survey.

It’s unclear how many faculty and staff took the survey, however, as the audits don’t include raw data or a detailed explanation of methodology. Muhammad clarified he expected all instructional staff to take it.

Bradshaw said since the audit’s completion, all three schools must work on improving an indicator of their choice and Indicator 6, which measures commitment to physical, cultural, socioeconomic and intellectual equity and diversity.

Muhammad’s visit occurred months before allegations of racism came to the forefront and spurred community activism, but Bradshaw said the audit will help administrators address it.

“The work with Dr. Muhammad can only help us create a better school culture where students feel safe and respected and adults feel safe and respected. They certainly complement each other,” she said.

Though Milton High School scored highest on this indicator, Muhammad said in looking for evidence of multiculturalism, “diversity in teaching material and resources are almost non-existent.”

Bradshaw said the district is already addressing this with faculty’s two summer reading requirements, “Cultural Proficiency” and “Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes are High,” both of which MHS co-principal Mary Jane Stinson lauded at a recent school board meeting.

MMS scored highest in celebrating diversity and earned praise for its “rich academic and extracurricular options;” the latter was also celebrated at MHS, the audits show.

Muhammad also recognized the elementary and high schools’ strength in honoring student achievements. All three schools were lauded for their safe, effective security protocols.

In the middle school, the audit showed teachers are concerned about student conduct and behavior. Elementary students’ behavior, however, was described as “generally orderly and conducive for learning.”

Both the elementary and middle school’s audits revealed trust is hampered by frequent turnover in school leadership. Muhammad said a “culture of complaint” undermines growth at MMS and “[cultivates] a pessimistic environment” at MES.

In an email to the Independent, Bradshaw said the audit “could be used hurtfully by those who have negative beliefs about the schools and about educators.”

On Friday, she reiterated this as one of the reasons she won’t post the results online, even if it would alleviate impressions that the district and school board aren’t transparent.

“If it’s a principal, there’s only one or two at most,” she said. “And many of the people the comments are about no longer work here. Let’s move on.”

Bradshaw repeatedly avoided answering further questions, eventually saying, “I have nothing more to say about it.”

She instead preferred to discuss how the district will implement Muhammad’s findings, noting he’s scheduled for another visit later this month.

Bradshaw said each school will identify an action plan based on the audit. She said Muhammad started this important conversation, but it could take three to five years to see real results.

“Working on school culture is an ongoing project that you’re never done, and this was a way to get a clear picture of our current status and then move it forward,” she said.

Muhammad agreed, saying, “We know when folks focus on it and they make it a priority, they make progress much faster than they would if they ignored it.”

Bradshaw added she’s proud of Milton for undertaking this initiative.

“You expose yourself to criticisms, but I think that you can’t grow unless you know your starting point,” Bradshaw said. “I applaud the faculty and the administrators who are taking this as a measure of where we are and using it to see where we can go.”

Muhammad said it takes courage to hire an outsider to “[peel] back the layers of the onion” when it comes to needed change.

“Let’s get at it,” Bradshaw said.

THE AUDITS

Click below to read Dr. Muhammad’s school culture audit for each of Milton’s three schools.

Milton Elementary School Culture Audit by Milton Independent on Scribd

Milton Middle School Culture Audit by Milton Independent on Scribd

Milton High School Culture Audit by Milton Independent on Scribd